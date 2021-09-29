Sany India strengthens ties with Durga Infra Mining Pvt. Ltd.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cementing the strong relationship between Sany India and Durga Infra Mining Private Ltd., a key handover celebration was held recently in the presence of top management from both the companies wherein Sany India handed over to them their 100th Dump Truck-SKT90S. Considered to be a mining monster in the true sense with a core advantage of efficiency, comfort and a superior payload capacity, SKT90S can now be seen in action at Durga Infra Mining site at Gujarat.

Durga Infra Mining Private Ltd. operates more than 8 mines across India with a huge fleet of 1000+ mining equipment. Sany India has been a trusted partner in their growth with delivering high performing machines which provide excellent safety, reliability, durability and easily surpass the comfort benchmarks even in extreme mining sites.

The key handover celebration was held at Sany India Head office in Pune in the presence of Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India and South Asia along with special guests from Durga Infra Mining which included the promoters - Shri Navinchandra Shyamji Dholu, Shri Shantilal Shamji Dholu, Shri Hiteshkumar Shantilal Dholu, Shri Het Navichandra Dholu and senior leadership members of Sany India.



Speaking on the occasion Mr. Dheeraj Panda Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing and Customer Support), Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. said, "It is a privilege for Sany India to be associated with Durga Infra Mining Pvt. Ltd. who are considered to be the pioneers in mining sector. Their success story is a true reflection of grit and determination by their promoters Mr. Navin bhai and Mr. Shanti bhai. From a humble beginning they have turned Durga Infra Mining into a giant which contributes significantly to the coal mining sector of India. Sany India is overwhelmed to be a partner of this growth story."

Durga Infra Mining Pvt. Ltd. has a strong relationship with Sany India over the years, they currently own a huge fleet of Sany India machines which includes 4 Motor Graders (SMG200 & SAG 200), 1 Mobile Crane (STC600) and 21 Excavators (SY20, SY80, SY380, SY500 and SY800). One SY800 machine has been fitted with a ripper arm. The ripper arm has been designed for primary breaking in overburdened removal and block separation in the toughest mining sites. The machine is currently being used at Lignite Mines, Tadkeshwar, Gujarat.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 39 dealers and 180 plus touch points across India and south Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 19,000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

