SAP invests Rs 500 crore to accelerate multi-cloud strategy in India

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): Cloud business software major SAP SE said on Thursday it will invest Rs 500 crore in India to localise and offer customers a multi-cloud choice.

Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres.

"SAP's commitment to support India's growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government," said Scott Russell, President for SAP Asia Pacific Japan.

"Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation's digital agenda and our customers' transformation in the cloud," he said in a statement.



With a large and diverse business-to-business cloud portfolio, SAP India is a leading cloud company that is working toward addressing local customer demands.

SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill.

"Today, customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes," said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director.

"SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help Indian enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better," he added.

SAP said customers are looking to move at an accelerated speed to the cloud for greater resiliency. With technology and deep market expertise, the company is prepared to respond to local market requirements and help enterprises harness their data faster to become future-ready. (ANI)

