Sapphire students pass with flying colors: Records 100 per cent pass percentage

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/SRV): Sapphire International School, Noida campus added another feather to its cap as the students of Class X and XII performed exceptionally well in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations. Sahil made everyone proud by scoring 99.2 per cent, closely followed by Shreya Singh with 97.6 per cent.

The class X results were stellar too. Monishka Singh scored 99.6 per cent followed by Archit Sinha with 97.4 per cent and Aarhna Kaushik at 96.8 per cent.

With an astounding 499/500, 16-year-old Kritisha Aggarwal from Sapphire International School, Noida secured AIR 2 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class XII examinations. Kritisha bagged cent per cent marks in English, Business Studies, Accountancy, and Psychology.

Kritisha who has been the Head Girl adds that the school had a profound impact on her learning and overall development. Grateful to her institution, Kritisha said, "My school and my teachers were very supportive and always walked the extra mile for me."

Kritisha's message to all youth is to strive to become independent and self-sufficient. Her father, Nimit Aggarwal, is a Program Director. Though he is an inspiration to Kritisha in terms of work ethics, the daughter wants to go a different way. "I have yet to decide the specialization but am inclined towards management and ready to work hard towards my goal," she said. Sapphire has been a nurturing home for her to gain confidence and help in making 'graduation out of school' indeed a joyful triumph.

Located in the heart of the city, Noida, Sapphire International School (SIS, Noida) with its extraordinary and innovative approach to education has laid a new foundation for learning.



Sapphire is a premier co-educational day school, open from Pre-nursery to Grade XII. Led by a visionary, Jeevan Kumar Jain, and supported by an active management team of young and passionate Directors Anjali Jain and Shubhi Jain.

Sapphire recently won the Emerging School of the Year Award at the Global Education Awards 2022. The school with its experiential and multidimensional teaching-learning pedagogies is a perfect fit for the leaders of tomorrow. A testimony of this is the school's X and XII CBSE result for the academic session 2021-22.

SIS, Noida has provided multiple platforms for these students over their journey from Kindergarten to Grade X and XII. Focusing on holistic development, SIS is proud that today, these graduates have the confidence, knowledge, and skills required to face many challenges. This could be achieved as students at SIS are taught not just to value marks but focus on their mental and physical health, art, culture, and sport and aim to be peaceful, constructive, and positive participants in the societies they inhabit. The school calendar of activities is a perfect symphony and balances the right mix of scholastic and co-scholastic challenges for every learner.

"It gives us immense pride to inform you that our Class XII student Kritisha has been ranked among the National Toppers at AIR 2 holder in the class XII board exam. Kudos to her grit and humility. These young scholars have not just scaled heights by their academic performance but have gained a comprehensive education through all the possible platforms provided to them to equip them with the 21st Century skill-sets and give them the courage and confidence to stand tall as leaders of tomorrow", said the school Principal Sudha Rajamohan.

