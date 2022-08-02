Saraf Furniture offers upto 60 per cent sale sitewide for celebrating its 1 million customers

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Saraf Furniture, India's solid wood furniture player, proudly celebrates its 1 Million Happy customers on board. The company aims to share this happiness with the entire country by offering a sale of up to 60 per cent on its 'insaraf.com' website. A leading manufacturer of Sheesham wood furniture, Saraf Furniture deals in a wide product range of home decor and furnishings. Major product categories include all kinds of furniture, lighting, accessories and rugs and carpets.

Saraf Furniture was quite possibly one of the earliest furniture retailers to enter the coordinated sector through portable applications. To stay up with the market, the company, in addition to quality perspective, gave incentives like a lifetime termite safe guarantee, PAN India conveyance and simple supporting choices to win its audience. The company hails from Sardarshahar, a small town in Rajasthan. They run their operations near the town so as to provide employment opportunities to the locals. It is their sheer determination and hard work that helped them achieve this milestone sooner and quickly.



It is the first time in the solid wood industry that a player has achieved 1 million happy customers in such quick succession. Talking about the announcement Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture, says, 'We are extremely happy and proud to present our achievement with you all. It is because of you, our lively customers, that trust us in business endeavours that we are able to serve and satisfy you to the best of our abilities. What better way to celebrate than by making our customers happy by offering an up to 60 per cent sale on the website? We hope we will continue to get your love and appreciation in times to come."

The company offers a very employee-centric approach in their business operations in addition to being customer-oriented. The company has done everything from providing period leaves to its women employees to giving a 12-day holiday break to its employees in the past year. Also, the company is in talks about its expansion plans. Soon Saraf Furniture will be expanding its offline presence in major cities across the country.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

