Saraswat Bank donates Rupees one crore towards flood relief

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Taking a serious note of the devastating flood situation prevailing in various parts of Maharashtra, especially the Konkan region and parts of Western Maharashtra, i.e. Raigad, Mahad, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara, Saraswat Bank - India's largest Urban Co-operative Bank - has donated an amount Rupees One Crore towards The Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra towards flood relief.

The floods have resulted in innumerable dead and many houses washed away, crops destroyed and livelihoods lost. The locals are desperate for food, water, medical help and fodder for livestock. Horrific stories are emerging of people buried under landslides or washed away in flood waters. This natural disaster has affected several districts and a large populace. The floods have wrecked lives, properties, businesses, ecosystem and agriculture of the affected regions. They have caused significant damage to the local economies and badly impacted the populace.

The Army has mobilised flood relief and rescue teams to assist the local administrations in flood affected areas. The State of Maharashtra is doing all it can, but this is a crisis of unimaginable magnitude; and a call for all right-thinking people to come together, pool their resources and offer tangible solutions to this heart-rending calamity.

Saraswat Bank has pursued its own dutiful policy towards Maharashtra faithfully and has always identified itself with Maharashtra's glory. The Bank has consistently taken initiatives both at macro and micro level which spell out its vision of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). As part of its CSR, the Bank has always endeavored to support initiatives that have the potential to make a difference to human life. The Bank has always followed the principle of giving back to society, a part of what it has received. From donations to NGOs to absorbing family members of martyrs of the 26/11 terrorist attacks, to helping out in times of drought and for COVID relief, the Bank has always upheld needy and worthy causes.

Gautam E. Thakur, Chairman handed over the cheque of Rupees One Crore to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Uddhavji Thackeray at his residence, Matoshri at Bandra along with Shashikant Sakhalkar, Vice Chairman and Kishore Rangnekar, Director.

