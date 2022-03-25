Saraswati Global, eying Pan India expansion, starts with Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/SRV): Saraswati Global Private Limited (SGPL), a leading carpet manufacturer in India with a legacy of 43 years, plans to scale up its business. The brand launched a store at Ghitorni in South West Delhi. The initiative comes under Saraswati Global's plans of expanding across the country to ensure a Pan India presence.

Saraswati Global reached heights with its store in Jaipur and the store launch in Delhi comes as a huge step for the brand. Keeping in line with the efforts to uphold the heritage of Indian weaving, Saraswati Global will provide its customers in Delhi with the best quality carpets with intricate and detailed designs.

The store offers hand-tufted carpets that combine the ancient craft of weaving with modern-day technology, and hand-knotted carpets that are one-of-a-kind rugs woven completely by hand on a special loom. All the products are of the premium category and some of them can take months to complete.



The 5000 sq feet store in Delhi, presents the customers a seamless space to touch and feel the products before buying. The exclusive range of carpets and rugs is available in wool, viscose, and cotton material and caters to the office and home interiors. The intricate and raveled designs are woven Romania, Abstract, Vista, Vector, and Boston styles.

Apart from helping the weavers with employment opportunities, Saraswati Global is also creating a scope of employment in retail. A total of 10 workers have been hired for the store in Delhi under various profiles.

Mahesh Choudhary, Founder, Saraswati Global Private Limited said, "We started the business with just two looms. We wanted to succeed in the business of carpet manufacturing and to create a better and more dignified future for the workers &artisans. It gives me great joy to have achieved our objective; however, we want to achieve more milestones. Even though we have established ourselves as a leading exporter of carpet and spanned our services across the country and international borders, we wanted to expand our physical presence. Launching a store in Delhi is one of the parameters of our future plans."



Saraswati Global has remained consistent with its vision of empowering local artisans and resolves to continue it in the future. Saraswati Global began its journey in the small town of Churu in Rajasthan with a group of local artisans and weavers under the able leadership of Mahesh Choudhary. The intricate design and representation of cultural heritage inspired him to establish the business. The vision and mission of the business were not only to take the weaving business to a global platform but also to empower the artisans.

Apart from carving a niche in the carpet manufacturing industry, Saraswati Global has also set up a foundation to improve the lives of marginalized communities, especially in rural areas. The Foundation strives to achieve sustainable development by undertaking initiatives to enhance rural livelihoods, offer education facilities, provide access to quality health care, and empower women.

Raj Choudhary, Director, Saraswati Global Private Limited said, "The foundation has been successful in nurturing the dreams of thousands of weavers and artisans. The employment opportunities offered by the company not only help weavers earn their livelihood but also give them a platform to showcase their talent. The foundation conducts several programs to encourage the artisans to grow their skills and create better employment opportunities for themselves."

SGPL has won several laurels for its exceptional achievements and hard work. The very first laurel was the title of Hand Knotted Woolen Carpet Highest Export for the year 1993-1994. Between 1994-97, the brand won the Gold Trophy Certificate for export Performance. In 1999, Saraswati Global won the Federation of Indian Export Organisation's Certificate of Excellence. In 2004 the brand was awarded the Highest Export Performance title. In 2008 SGPL bagged three awards in a single year - State award For Export Excellence, Certificate of Merit & the award for Third Highest Export Performance. Between 2012-2014 it won the Carpet Design Award at Domotex, Germany. In 2016 Saraswati Global was felicitated with America's Magnificient Carpets Award and Rajasthan State Award for Export Excellence in 2017. Recently, Saraswati Global Private Limited was awarded Export Excellence Award for the year 2018-2019 in Varanasi by the esteemed organization Carpet Export Promotion Council.

Interested customers can visit the store on the 1st Floor, Khasra No. 426, Opposite Pillar No -132 at M.G Road Village Ghitorni, South West Delhi -110030.

To know more visit - https://www.saraswatiglobal.com/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

