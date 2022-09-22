Sarika Sanjot making directorial debut with Pratik Gandhi in comedy masala film - Kahani Rubberband Ki

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/ATK): Kahani Rubberband Ki, a movie directed by Sarika Sanjot and produced by Moon House, will be releasing soon.

The movie features Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, and Manish Raisinghan are the main cast and also has veteran performers like Aruna Irani, Gaurav Gera, Kanwarjit Paintal, Hemang Dave, Amit Singh Thakur, Meenakshi Sethi, Shyamlal, and Katyayani Sharma.

Big Boss fame Romil Chaudhary will also make a cameo appearance.

Defense attorney Aruna Irani, a seasoned actor, will play the part. While Pratik Gandhi, a well-known and in-demand performer, will astound the audience with his comedic acting and breath-taking speech tosses.

Sarika Sanjot who is the producer and director of the film is extremely excited for her debut film to hit the cinemas very soon. "Kahani Rubberband Ki," my directorial debut, will hit theatres on October 14; I'm thrilled to announce the release of my debut as a director. I believe the viewers would laugh out loud while watching this humorous drama about a condom (Rubberband)."



The remarkable song tracks in the movie feature the gorgeous voices of well-known vocalists Kunal Ganjawala, Hargun Kaur, and Geet Sagar.

The movie is scheduled to open in theatres on October 14.

The movie Kahani Rubberband Ki, starring Pratik Gandhi, Avika Gor, and Gaurav Gera, is produced by Moon House Productions, directed by Sarika Sanjot, music by MEET Bros feat. Altamash Faridi, Lyrics by Thaakur. Cinematography by Faroukh Mistry.

Story, Screenplay and Dialogues by Sarika Sanjot. Additional screenplay and Dialogues by B. S. Nirmal Raj is all set to set the floors on fire this October.

Be ready to laugh out loud!

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

