Sarika Sanjot's 'Kahani RubberBand Ki' earns more than Rs 7 crore gross in its first week

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Content-driven films are what the audience has been preferring over masala and remake films. And it looks like the dry spell of non-impactful films has ended with multiple high-end films hitting the theatres. 'Kahani RubberBand Ki' is one such underrated gem that has surprised the trade and the audience. The film has garnered more than Rs 7 crore gross collection at the Indian box office in its first week.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Sarika Sanjot, the film has an ensemble cast including 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame Manish Raisinghan, 'Balika Vadhu' actress Avika Gor. Popular actor Pratik Gandhi is also seen as a supporting character along with other actors including Gaurav Gera, Aruna Irani and Kanwar Paintal. The film had created a tremendous buzz ahead of its release with a power-packed trailer.

No doubt, 'Kahani RubberBand Ki' has managed to live up to the audience's expectations. After a successful week at the Indian box office, the comedy entertainer has entered its second week. While many consider using condoms taboo, the film beautifully depicts its importance in a light-hearted way. More so, 'Kahani RubberBand Ki' has also managed to create awareness about sex education.



'Kahani RubberBand Ki' is Sarika's debut film as a writer-director. Well, she has surely hit the ball out of the park with the film's concept and engaging storyline. The film has successfully retained screens in its second week, and Sarika Sanjot is extremely happy with the response from the audience.

"We made the film keeping in mind the thoughts everyone has about condom use. It was a sensitive topic to touch on, and I am happy that we have given a wonderful film to our viewers," she added. Released by PVR Cinemas in India, the director is optimistic about bringing more films that deal with other sensitive issues.

Along with taking the director's seat, Sarika even took charge of the film's production. The film was produced under her banner Moon House Productions on October 14 and is doing pretty well in cinemas.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

