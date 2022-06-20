SarkariResult- One-stop Destination for job seekers

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/ATK): Who in India doesn't desire a government job, often known as a Sarkari Naukri?

The extent to which the private sector exploits its employees has never been concealed. Is it, however, simple to find work?

Well, the simple answer is no. It's a race where whoever looks at it first gets first and also gets the most.

According to a report, around 2.5 crore applicants apply for numerous such recruiting tests each year for approximately 1.25 lakh jobs, and unfortunately, only 30% of these candidates show up for the real exam. So where have the rest of the applicants gone? They either missed the critical update or were misled by incorrect dates and second-round form submission standards, or anything in between when it came to confirming all of the needed parameters.

No longer of all the hassle as---- the founders of Sarkari Result have addressed the issue immediately. They realised that in India, anything can wait for a while, except for examination and application dates. As a result, to address this issue, they established a website completely dedicated to government examinations in India.

The RDMI Group is the parent business of a company that has previously launched several ed-tech platforms. SR Academy, a mobile e-learning application, is one such example.

Sarkariresults.info is a portal where the creators have solely viewed all of the test applicant's connected issues. From the immediate openings of the main jobs at the state and central levels to the crucial factors and requirements that a candidate will be assessed on, and finally, the application form---which is also available on the internet.



Sarkari Result platform get 100 million+ monthly hits & 20 million+ monthly unique visitors. They also have 3 lacs+ social media following, the first beta version of platform launched in 2012

Not only that, but the website contains critical notifications that, if the applicant joins up for them by entering a phone number or an email address, he will never miss an update. In addition, the website gives an up-to-date updated curriculum with minimal passing marks and books suggested for test preparation. Everything is available on the website; simply enter a search term and it will appear in front of you.

When you go to their official website, you will see devoted sections such as recent results, admit card, newest job vacancies, answer key, syllabus, admission, documents, and so on. The platform is responsible for keeping its readers up to date on any relevant information.

When asked how and what inspired the owners of this website to create this platform, they said "We created this platform because, as students, we experienced several problems when applying for government positions. As there are hundreds of Government Job vacancies and opportunities, the state and federal governments are always working to fill them. Each job's recruitment and the result is provided continuously by the related government body, and the minute you battle to receive updates jumbled on multiple websites---- the vacancies are down. We didn't want youngsters to go through the same scenario, so we put everything on one platform."

Receiving a formal job offer from one of the top companies is the first and most important stage in the recruitment process. In a flash, you will see the most recent Sarkari Jobs Vacancies announcement on our Sarkari Result website. We keep you informed about the most recent Sarkari Job Notifications and Online Application Forms.

Go to the Sarkari result website and explore around to get all of the information you need. Aside from that, if you're unfamiliar with the various names of tests, such as Bank PO, UPSC Railway Jobs, and so on, there's generally a detailed description. Simply go read, and you'll be able to grasp everything as fast as possible." they added.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

