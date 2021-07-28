Sarovar Hotels and Resorts open their doors in Mussoorie with Madhuban Sarovar Portico

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels and Resorts continue expansion of its leisure portfolio with the opening of a new hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. This is Sarovar's fifth hotel in Uttarakhand.

The Queen of the hills, Mussoorie is a nature lover's paradise and offers spectacular views of the Himalayan snow ranges, glittering views of Doon Valley, and majestic views of Shivalik Mountain. Madhuban Sarovar Portico is located-just 500 mtrs away from the heart of Mussoorie, Mall Road.

Madhuban Sarovar Portico is an upscale hotel with contemporary interiors and featuring 45 well-appointed rooms and suites offering scenic valley views. Dining options include Flavours, a multi-cuisine restaurant serving a variety of dishes, and Sapphire, a premier lounge-cum-bar area. Madhuban Sarovar Portico houses two state-of-the-art meeting and conference halls. Be it an official meeting, social gathering, or a wedding, the hotel offers a perfect venue.



Situated 35 kms from Dehradun railway station, this serene and mesmerizing place can be accessed easily by road or train, and by air via Dehradun airport. It is in close proximity to places of tourist interest Gun Hill Point and Cloud's End. And shopping destinations The Mall Road and Camel's Back Road. Rejuvenate oneself amidst the lush green landscapes.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are delighted to mark our presence in one of the most popular hill stations in North India. Mussoorie is an important leisure destination for the domestic market attracting a large universe of nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. We hope to bring in a new level of comfort and facilities to travelers to this region with our superior accommodation and excellent services."

