Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. widens Delhi footprint, opens Venizia Sarovar Portico in Model Town

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. announces the opening of a new hotel in North Delhi. This will be Sarovar's 12th property in Delhi NCR.

Venizia Sarovar Portico is located in North Delhi, in close proximity to north university campus. It elegantly blends timeless service with new-age technology to provide a seamless experience to visiting travellers. Venizia Sarovar Portico offers 69 rooms equipped with all amenities and comforts.

The hotel features a restaurant Flavours, where you can treat yourself to a variety of Indian delicacies that are prepared by experienced chefs.



In addition, the hotel accommodates a pillar-less banquet hall Atrium spread over a 4000 sq. ft area. The hotel also houses a conference hall, where a variety of business and corporate events can be hosted.

Commenting on the development, Anil Madhok, Executive Chairman, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, said, "We are delighted to be consolidating our presence further in the Capital city. The opening of Venizia Sarovar Portico seeks to complement the demand for quality accommodation. Our superior banqueting facilities will make meetings and events easier, complemented with our signature Sarovar hospitality, whether it a business get-together or a social occasion."

