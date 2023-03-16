Sarvanga Education focuses on Holistic Learning Approach; Aims for 500 per cent Growth in next three years

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV): Sarvanga Education, an institute that focuses on a 360-degree holistic approach to learning, is gaining traction among parents and students. The institute believes that academic excellence is not the only parameter for a student's success trajectory hence addresses the diverse needs of a student's academic and psychological growth. With a mission to provide greater learning and developmental solutions that bring out the best in students while maintaining a healthy mental and emotional equilibrium, Sarvanga Education engages specialized mental health experts and psychologists to observe and facilitate the mental and emotional progress of the students.

Launched in 2021, the institute plans to expand its operations by launching offline smart learning centers across northern, eastern, and central India with an aim for a 500 per cent growth in the next three years and hopes to enroll 400 times more students in the coming financial years. The students who have been a part of this holistic model have reported superior academic outcomes and a vibrant, healthy state of mental wellness.

The institute's spokesperson, Sonal Gupta, COO, states, "We focus on addressing the diverse needs of a student's academic and psychological growth and offer courses for CBSE, ICSE, and ISC boards, science and commerce streams, as well as JEE and NEET preparation." Currently, they have 50+ employees and have enrolled 1367 students for 2022.

When it comes to choosing an educational institute, there are several factors that students and their parents take into consideration. At Sarvanga Education, the students are provided with classes by the best teachers, who offer one-on-one guidance to their students. The institute also offers three categories of classes, including 1-to-1, premium batch (for up to 4 students), and regular batch, depending on the student's needs. All doubts are solved directly by the teacher, and there are no classes with pre-recorded videos.

In addition, they offer a refund within a week if the student is unsatisfied with the classes. The team at Sarvanga Education understands that exams can be stressful, and for this reason they provide free interactive sessions with a psychologist to help manage exam stress. They ensure full transparency in the fee structure and provide interaction with parents in case of unsatisfactory progress of the student. Furthermore, flexibility is provided to students to study any single subject or package as per their requirements.

Sarvanga Education's unique approach to learning and development is helping to raise sensitive, compassionate children who understand what is good for them and society.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sarvanga.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)