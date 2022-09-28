SASMOS receives Award for Excellent Export Performance during the 5th Annual Session of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturing (SIDM)

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bangalore-based manufacturer and integrator of Aerospace and Defence products today received a "Special Jury Award" for Excellent Exports Performance under large scale export category at the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) 5th Annual Session 2022. This year the event is based on the theme "India@75: Shaping for India@100" to encourage A&D manufacturing in India. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over the award to the SASMOS team in a magnificent event held in New Delhi in presence of top leadership from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Armed Forces, and Industry.

The 2022 SIDM annual event is conceptualized with an aim to position India as one of the top countries in defence manufacturing, which includes creating indigenous products for our country's defence needs as well as serving India's Friendly Foreign Countries. As a manufacturer in the defence sector, SASMOS has been working on technologies and products for the Indian government and has achieved special recognition for the India-made technologies and products in foreign lands.

On receiving the Special Jury Award, H. G. Chandrasekhar, Founder and CMD, SASMOS, said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hon'ble Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and all the dignitaries and SIDM Jury for this prestigious award. We are overwhelmed and honoured at the same time to share the stage with the people working with the same goal of indigenization and localization of the most vital defense technologies and creating a safer, smarter, and agile environment for our defence personnel." He further adds, "Since our inception, we have always been abreast with the latest trends and technologies to deliver products which are highly proficient for critical missions and are ready to serve the nation as well as the global markets. We consider this award to be a special recognition of our commitment and efforts put forth in the last decade to establish India as one of the major experts in defence exports. We are hopeful that we will continue to receive unprecedented support for the government of India."



The jury has selected SASMOS for their efficiency in exporting defence products with a brilliant track record and representing India among the global manufacturer and exporters. Built with a mission to create an indigenous brand to innovate and produce technically advanced solutions, SASMOS is always working towards research development and innovation to provide value to customers around the globe. SASMOS Defence Systems Division AVIRATA and Fiber Optic Division offer customized electronics, electrical, electro-mechanical mission-critical solutions, and fiber optic interconnectivity products for harsh environment applications delivering perfection from Marine to Space.

Incorporated in 2017 Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) has established itself as India's only Defence Industry association dedicated to working as an advocate, catalyst, and facilitator for the growth and capability building of the defence industry in India. The SIDM represents the entire spectrum of Defence and Aerospace manufacturers in India covering both the Public and the Private Sector where large companies, MSMEs, Start-Ups, FOEMs, and Academic Institutions collaborate irrespective of their geographic locations. Working closely with the Government and manufacturers, SIDM has been instrumental in shaping a conducive policy environment for the growth of the defence Industry in India.

SASMOS HET Technologies Limited is an innovative and value-driven company with 13+ years of experience in the segment of Aerospace and Defence. With state-of-the-art manufacturing centers at Whitefield and Aerospace SEZ Bangalore, SASMOS currently employs over 1000+ human resources and has earned a reputation of being one of India's top 100 SMEs. SASMOS Business segments range across platforms, from sea to space with capabilities of designing, qualification, and manufacturing Electrical interconnections for Fighter, Trainer, Surveillance, Cargo, Commercial and Business Aircrafts, Marine Applications, Weapon control Systems, UAV and Satellites, Electromechanical assemblies, and system integrations for control systems in addition to electronic solutions for Armoured vehicles, missiles, and aircraft. SASMOS is well recognized by top global OEMs for their best-in-class delivery and quality performances with the highest level of reliability.

