Satish Reddy, Director, World News Network to promote investors and startups in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/PNN): The World News Network Inc Ltd is the world's leading guaranteed News placement provider for global companies who want their brand news to be covered in the country that they have invested and also reverse the news coverage of their company in the land of their origin as this helps them in establishing their businesses and also giving information to the media publications as this allows them to grow their revenue, audience, and the brand with profound market information and also promoting the owners, Ceo, Directors and their company in branding them while speaking about their products to journalists, newsrooms, and getting the business news covered with the publications worldwide. World News Network helps build communities of best practices.

It facilitates the exchange of ideas, expertise, benchmarks, and experiences and the collective knowledge of the journalists with their news insights that grow audiences, transform brands and cover the financial News of their companies.

Satish Reddy, Director of World News Network, said that the Prime Minister of India launched the Make in India initiative as part of a more comprehensive set of nation-building initiatives. Devised to transform India into a global design and manufacturing hub, It was a powerful, galvanising call to action to India's citizens and business leaders and an invitation to potential partners and investors worldwide. It had to inspire confidence in India's capabilities amongst potential partners abroad, the Indian business community and citizens at large and provide a framework for a vast amount of technical information on 25 industry sectors, and reach out to a vast local and global audience and constantly keep them updated about the opportunities, reforms, etc.



This is helping drive investment, fostering innovation, developing skills, protecting Intellectual Property (IP) and building best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure. The most striking indicator of progress is the unprecedented opening of critical sectors - including railways, defence, insurance and medical devices - to substantially higher levels of Foreign Direct Investment. Today, India's credibility is stronger than ever. There is visible momentum, energy and optimism. Make in India is opening investment doors. Multiple enterprises are adopting its mantra. The world's largest democracy is well on its way to becoming the world's most powerful economy.

Satish Reddy, Director of World News Network Inc Ltd, based in London, United Kingdom, having its offices in India, USA, France, and UAE, said We would be promoting foreign investors who have invested in India by getting their News covered in India and well as other countries to speak about to media of the successful collaboration of their brand with Make In India partners and vice versa help the Indian partners to promote Make In India products promote globally.



We are a global media community connected with various media companies covering the News and releasing the stories in THE UNITED KINGDOM, INDIA, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA, FRANCE, NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM, ITALY, SPAIN, GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND, SOUTHEAST ASIA, JAPAN, SOUTH KOREA, GREATER CHINA, VIETNAM, THAILAND, INDONESIA, MALAYSIA, SOUTH AMERICA, RUSSIA, CIS COUNTRIES, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND AND MORE.

LANGUAGES CONTENT IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN, ARABIC, DUTCH, PORTUGUESE, KOREAN, JAPANESE, THAI, CHINESE, ITALIAN, VIETNAMESE, SPANISH, INDONESIAN, MALAY, RUSSIAN, AND AFRICAN LANGUAGES

ELEVEN INDIAN LANGUAGES ( MARATHI, HINDI, GUJARATI, TELUGU, TAMIL, BENGALI, ORIYA, KANNADA, PUNJABI, URDU, MALAYALAM

World News Network covers various segments and releases stories in multiple media houses covering entertainment, business, politics, etc., from leading media publications worldwide. WNN's purpose is to give a truly international perspective on world events. WNN Network covers and releases the News in a highly attractive demographic from India and worldwide; by region, country, city, industry or language. News will be disseminated in 30 different languages worldwide, covering all continents. More than 5,000 media companies are tied-up with such activities with World News Network.

It gives breaking headline news to media publications on topics tailored to your choice, and it also grows visitor loyalty with quality news that focuses on the markets as we watch the News to stay ahead of the game in the information with World News Network. As people believe that the best outcomes are from such a network as it shares the client's vision with cutting-edge profile presentations and interviews getting covered in various media, World News Network is gaining more popularity than ever before, and if you get whatever you want under one roof, what would be a better place than World News Network.

