Satluj Public School Panchkula Ranked No. 1 in Haryana for 4th Consecutive Year by Education Today

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Satluj Public School, Sectors 2 & 4, Panchkula has been honoured with the rankings of No. 1 in Panchkula, No. 1 in Haryana and No. 4 in India (Day/Day-Boarding Schools) for the 4th consecutive year by Education Today (one of India's largest and most reputed education media houses and ranking bodies).

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools (Satluj Public Schools, Satluj World Schools and Little Satluj Pre-Schools), said, "We're extremely pleased and honoured to have received this honour for the 4th consecutive year, especially during COVID. This is testimony to our dedicated staff who ensured that there were no learning losses during online classes, our students who worked hard and excelled throughout these difficult times, parents who supported us through thick and thin and trusted our commitment to impart quality education to their children during the pandemic, management members who ensured the school machinery was well-oiled and functioning throughout the entire duration of the ongoing pandemic. With the blessings of our Late Founders, I'm humbled while accepting this recognition on behalf of Satluj Public School, Sectors 2 & 4, Panchkula, and on behalf of Satluj Group of Schools (Satluj Public Schools, Satluj World Schools and Little Satluj Pre-Schools)." He has thanked Education Today for the same.

Reekrit Serai, Managing Director, Satluj Group of Schools Speaks About Satluj Public School Panchkula Being Ranked No. 1 in Haryana for 4 Consecutive Years - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WkT7Vl8PsFQ&feature=youtu.be



Satluj has emerged as the front runner in all categories amongst schools in Panchkula and Haryana, and amongst the top schools in India. The categories are academic reputation (including results), individual attention to students, infrastructure provision, innovative teaching, safety and hygiene, sports education, value for money, co-curricular education, holistic development, leadership management quality, research and technology, parental engagement and community services.

With a legacy of 47 years, Satluj Public Schools have been recognised as a trail-blazer in innovative educational pedagogies. Satluj Public School, Chandigarh, was the Chandigarh region's first private, independent school, founded in 1976, founded by eminent and internationally acclaimed educationist Late S. Pritam Singh Serai.

State-of-the-art infrastructure and best of teaching learning resources has been a hallmark for Satluj, which has always been the first to adopt new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D Printing, IoT (Internet of Things) and, now, Blockchain.

The 15 institutions under the Satluj umbrella have over 30,000 students and 650+ faculty members. Many members of the alumni association, called Satluj Heritage Association (SHA), are placed in leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies and are entrepreneurs, bureaucrats, politicians, authors, artists, etc in senior capacities.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

