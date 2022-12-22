SATTVA Group Wins Big at the 14th Realty+ Conclave and Excellence Awards 2022, SOUTH

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SATTVA Group, India's leading Real Estate and Property Management organisation is adjudged winner in 2 prestigious categories; Developer of the Year - Commercial and Commercial Project of the Year for SATTVA Knowledge City at the recently concluded 14th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2022, SOUTH. Part of India's biggest IT landscape narrative, SATTVA built one of the country's very first IT parks in Bengaluru, GR Tech Park in 2006. This established SATTVAs name in this burgeoning segment, an achievement that it has retained in the last 3 decades. Making it a front-runner in commercial spaces with industry-defining avant-garde, LEED Certified commercial spaces built through the years.



Since the early 2000s, MNCs to large corporations and Fortune 500 companies to the country's own tech giants work out of state-of-the-art commercial spaces built by SATTVA. The design and architectural team at the company comprises of finest innovative minds, ably spearheaded by the senior management team, which made this feat possible. With the world making a comeback to office space, it becomes imperative for developers to continue innovating and designing structures that are built for tomorrow. As large corporations across the industry and sectors have started to restructure their workforce, the need to have realistic and future-ready office spaces is the need of the hour.



Sharing his excitement after winning the awards, Bijay Agarwal, MD, SATTVA Group said, "We at SATTVA are excited and proud of the recognition conferred on us. SATTVA Knowledge City, comprising 7 million sq. ft. of leasable area, located in Hitech City, Hyderabad, is arguably the finest tech park in Asia. An IT Park designed to be one of the most futuristic IT complexes, it also is one of the biggest IGBC-certified platinum-rated green buildings.





Additionally, all our commercial structures such as SATTVA Knowledge Park, SATTVA Knowledge Point, SATTVA Knowledge Court amongst others, are all IGBC certified to meet the highest standards of sustainability, enabling us to win the prestigious Developer of the Year - Commercial." He concluded.



SATTVA Group, a multi-diversified real estate conglomerate, is also known for its residential product mix. The company caters to a wide range of customer needs including luxury to premium apartments, villas to row houses, gated communities to plotted development etc. In order to build a dynamic product portfolio, SATTVA also has a considerable presence in the Data Centre, Warehousing, Co-living & Co-working segments that will further establish the company's reach and expertise in multiple domains.

