SATYA MicroCapital ropes in international footballer Sangeeta Soren as its brand ambassador

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): SATYA MicroCapital Ltd.; one of the most prominent RBI registered NBFC-MFIs in the country announced International Football player, Sangeeta Soren as the company's brand ambassador. This announcement comes at the time when the MFI has completed their 5th year of establishment.

As a microfinance institution integrally working across the length and breadth of the country for women empowerment through myriad of its various non-banking financial initiatives, the announcement is clear illustrative of SATYA's ethos of holistically uplifting the lives of numerous customers by choosing the right representation to inspire for fulfilling their dreams. Sangeeta belongs from the grassroots and understands the value of hardships faced by client base of SATYA.

With this partnership, SATYA aims to boost its outreach in microfinancing to those at the bottom of the pyramid nestling across rural hinterlands in the country. With a current AUM of INR 2000-plus crores, SATYA plans to be a catalyst for the socio-economic upliftment of 5 million households by the year 2025. During the five-year engagement, Sangeeta will be the face of SATYA MicroCapital's social and marketing campaigns across various platforms. She will work with the brand in promoting its products and services.



"This is SATYA's first ever opportunity to have a brand ambassador, a milestone in itself," said Vivek Tiwari, MD, CIO & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. "We are extremely pleased to have Sangeeta Soren, the international footballer, as our brand ambassador. She has represented India at the Under 18 (U-18) and Under 19 (U-19) levels in several international competitions. She resonates with our ideal clients, their emotions, their struggles, their aspirations. We believe this association will go a long way in not only establishing the desired brand recognition and recall but also in bringing about a paradigm shift in consumer belief towards the microfinance sector."

Sharing her thoughts on associating with SATYA, Sangeeta said, "I feel very fortunate, and it is a proud moment for me to come onboard with SATYA MicroCapital as its official Brand Ambassador. I come from a rural background, and I am aware of day-to-day hardships which rural people encounter to live a normal life. I totally realize the prominence of that one opportunity that has the potential to transform the course of your life. This is what I appreciate about SATYA and their intent behind empowering the marginalized section of the population; they are giving that kind of opportunity to small business entrepreneurs who are the backbone of our communities and our country. I am thrilled that now I will assist them in carrying their mission further."

Founded in 2016, SATYA MicroCapital has disrupted last-mile microlending in India with a blend of high-tech and human-touch approach that combines sophisticated technology and data-driven processes with personalized customer service in 21 states of India. With a deep-rooted presence through a terrestrial operational network of over 300 Branches in more than 27500 villages across 21 states, SATYA is fostering financial inclusion in even in the most remote parts of the country. It offers collateral-free customer-focused credit solutions to females primarily working towards establishing their own microenterprises. SATYA is and will always be regardful of the entitlement and responsibility that comes with financing dreams of those associated.

