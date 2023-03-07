Save Max Group and Lamrin Tech Skills University join forces to offer Professional Programs in Real Estate

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Save Max Global Education and Lamrin Tech Skills University (LTSU) unveiled their MBA and PG programs, specializing in Indian Real Estate. Save Max Global Education is the educational vertical of the Save Max Group, and Lamrin Tech Skills University is a leading institution of higher education in Punjab.



The LTSU-Save Max Program in Indian Real Estate was launched under the aegis of Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office - Government of India. Raman Dua, Founder and CEO of the Save Max Group, and Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, Chancellor of Lamrin Tech Skills University, presided over the historic occasion at the Le Meridian, New Delhi.



Vipin Sharma, Executive Vice President of Save Max Global Education and Amardeep Singh, CEO of Save Max Real Tech, were other dignitaries on the stage.



Speaking at the event, Raman Dua said, "We believe in the power of education, and this is why Save Max Global Education was set up. With this initiative, we wish to educate people about the benefits of organized real estate and help bridge the gap between education and jobs in this field.



The LTSU-Save Max Program at Steller School of Real Estate has been thoughtfully designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the industry. The curriculum is aligned with the Skill India campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Save Max offers 100% placement assistance for successful graduates of this program."



The National Skill Development Corporation (Government of India) will provide collateral-free Skill Loans for eligible aspirants to the MBA Program. Raman Dua expressed his confidence in creating 10,000 jobs in the National and International Real Estate sector. The course offers free support and guidance from the Save Max Global Education team for students interested in studying abroad. Additionally, eligible students can avail of the Post Landing Services of Save Max.



"We believe this course will be highly attractive to students looking to succeed in Real Estate careers. We look forward to welcoming the first batch of students to our campus and helping them achieve their professional goals," said Vipin Sharma.





The Save Max Group is an iconic brand headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Since its establishment as a real estate brokerage in 2010, the business has grown into an international organization with an enviable reputation for excellence. Its success is reflected in an impressive track record of serving over 16,750 clients and achieving $13+ Billion in sales volume. With a team of over 1000 experienced professionals across 80+ locations in Canada and India, the brand is expanding its presence into 11 countries globally.



The Group's Indian real estate entity is Save Max Real Tech. The leadership team, led by the CEO, Amardeep Singh, has aggressive plans to bridge the gaps in the Indian market and bring a paradigm shift to the real estate brokerage industry. Singh believes the right balance of technology & human connect is the mantra for success.



Following Dua's vision, Save Max leverages its international experience, technology and education to provide transparency and trustworthy experiences in the Indian real estate market. In just over six months of setting up in India, the company has offices in 10+ major Indian cities, with several more being added shortly. Save Max focuses on providing handpicked, RERA-approved projects from top developers in India to domestic and NRI customers. The company's services are designed to ensure the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and trust (HIT) in the real estate industry.

