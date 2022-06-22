Save Max Pan Canada Games 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As more than 500 athletes from across Canada played their hearts out at the Inaugural Games, it was a thrilling display of sportsmanship and competition at the Save Max Sports Center in Brampton.

The first Save Max Pan Canada Games, held on 18-19 June 2022, was a spectacular event. A successful coming together of Save Max's passion for serving the community and the critical role that sports play in bringing people together, the event was a multi-disciplinary sports tournament spread over two days.

Coinciding with Save Max's 12th Anniversary, the extravaganza was a healthy mix of sports tournaments, contests, fun, food, music, and entertainment. A well-attended family event, the Games saw a slew of dignitaries, celebrities and Olympians gracing the occasion. Save Max was honoured to welcome the Mayor of the City of Brampton - Patrick Brown, Leader of NDP - Jagmeet Singh, MP Ruby Sahota and MP Sonia Sidhu.

The Soccer Exhibition Game between the Peel Regional Police and the Save Max team set the friendly yet competitive tone for the entire event, with a closely fought final score of 7-5. With Olympians and National level players participating in the tournaments, the Games touched excellent play standards.

The Badminton tournaments run by internationally famous Coach Fernando saw participating Olympians and international level players like Joshua Hurlburt-Yu, Nyl Yakura, and Jason Ho Shu and were a great success. Wendy Wen Yu Zhang MVP -Women won gold in the Singles. In Men's Singles, Joshua Nguyen took home the gold. Over 20,000 CAD was given away as prizes in the Badminton Tournament alone.



Consul General of India Apoorva Srivastava was present at the Awards and Closing ceremony and applauded the efforts of Raman Dua in bringing the community together over sports and encouraged more leaders to follow in his footsteps.

The Save Max Pan Canada Games is part of the company's community outreach and will only grow bigger and better. Speaking to the media at the event, the CEO and Founder, Raman Dua, shared his vision of how sports can positively contribute to the next generation, keeping them away from drugs and the addiction to gadgets. He believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle and that sports can teach children the value of hard work; a competitive environment helps them appreciate teamwork and accept wins or losses equally. The Games are an extension of his dream of furthering sports in the community.

Save Max is an iconic Canadian real estate company passionate about people. The company has diversified its business interests in India. Save Max offers Global Educational Services and comprehensive Post Landing Support for new immigrants and students in Canada.

The organization has established a name in community initiatives by contributing to several projects in Canada and India, focusing on the health sector and youth.

To watch the highlights of the event, click here: https://games.savemax.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

