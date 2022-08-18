Save Max Real Estate: Top Canadian Real Estate Company sets up base in India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/PNN): Save Max Real Estate was launched in 2010, which went on to become one of the most prominent real estate companies in Canada. This year, Save Max has fulfilled another important dream by setting up a base for Save Max Real Estate in India.

Raman Dua, the founder and Group CEO of Save Max Real Estate, always had an eye for opportunities and a willingness to work hard. These were some of the qualities that proved to be his strengths while setting up a base in Canada and now India.

Elaborating further on this major step taken by him, the entrepreneur says, "I always wanted to set up operations in India. Though I had been working in Canada for the last several years, India is my motherland, and establishing my company here was very important for me. While there is a lot of scope for my company to grow in India, I had to do it for emotional reasons as well. Though these are early days, our business in India has picked up very well."

Save Max Real Estate has tied up with Metropole Group (Gurgaon) as their Master Franchise to support them in various strategies and operational decision-making. Their collaboration has resulted in an initiative called the SaveMaxMetropole Property Carnival which is scheduled to be organized on August 21, 2022, in TAJ CITY CENTRE Gurgaon from 10 Am to 6 Pm. More than 20+ developers from India, Canada and Dubai will be participating in this event and showcase more than 100 unique properties. The company has plans to organize similar exhibitions in Canada, Dubai and United Kingdom in the near future.

Vijay Maingi, Pankaj Bali, Sanjeev Khatri and Shivank Maingi, directors of Metropole Global, say "We are extremely excited to spread the legacy of SaveMax in the Indian Real Estate and Education sector. Our team with an extensive background and respect in the Industry will passionately work towards making this venture a huge success."



Raman Dua has been working in the real estate sector for more than a decade now, having a background of being a real estate developer and managing client's real estate portfolios.

Save Max Real Estate has 6 franchise offices in India at the moment and the company is expanding its footprint in the country at a good pace.

SaveMax has proven its success in Canada, with its strength of more than 600+ realtors across 56 franchise offices. The company has done a staggering business of more than 10 billion dollars. Now, its aim is to write an even bigger success story in India.

With so many skilled and hard-working people around, I am keenly looking forward to building a large team along with Metropole Group making Save Max Real Estate a name to reckon with in India as well. While establishing our presence here, we will closely consider the distinctive sensibilities, expectations and preferences of our consumers. We aim to work on the principle of Trust, Honestly and Integrity. "

Save Max Real Estate will be offering a variety of services under two important verticals in India - real estate and education. They have planned a well-designed initiative called the Study Abroad Initiative which will make the process of applying to foreign institutes easier for Indian students. Under this initiative, they have collaborated with more than 100 universities across Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Dubai, Singapore, and various other global locations.

"In India, real estate and education are the two sectors people face a lot of issues in. Our company will work towards analyzing these problems closely and offering a solution to them. Apart from offering high-quality services to our clients, we want to ensure that the major issues pertaining to these sectors get resolved with time. In the real estate sector, we plan to bring in innovative schemes and high-end technology that would benefit the masses. We will also be working equally hard towards making quality education accessible to one and all", he says.

It won't be wrong to state that with the strategic and operational forces combined, SaveMax and Metropole seem to have a bright future. By setting up operations in India, the company has taken a major step toward realizing its global expansion plans. Raman's goal was always to set up a company that has the ethos of an Indian organization and becomes a force to reckon with globally. The visionary entrepreneur, along with his team, is very close to realizing this dream.

