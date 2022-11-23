Save The Sibling a unique program launched from Kolkata

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/GPRC): "Save the Sibling" is a concept oriented unique bouquet of services with substantial financial reimbursement, which would be available as a package, for the first time ever in the country, if not the world.

Birth of children with Rare Genetic Disorders, is not an unknown entity. Many of whom survive maximally up to pre-adolescence with supportive therapy but health beyond that, is largely not guaranteed. Stem cell preservation and transplantation is the only available avenue for cure and long-term disease-free survival as a socially and economically able adult.

"Save the sibling" conceptualizes the entire journey from diagnosis to cure, in a single window. Realization of this concept is riddled with obstacles, namely - availability and procurement of suitably matched normal stem cells, proper cryopreservation facility for the stem cells and suitably advanced and able transplantation physician with infrastructure and lastly the huge expenditure.

"Save the Sibling" project offers the services of world class conceptualization and availability of matched, normal stem cells by way of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and screening (PGD/S), collection processing and cryopreservation of the stem cells harvested from Cord Blood, followed by release of viable and potent Stem Cells and finally the transplantation, using the cryopreserved HSCs. All this under a single commitment of contract with near total financial reimbursement, of an already suitably considered package.

Hopefully, this endeavour will light up a new and uncharted path and bring smiles to hundreds of suffering families - after all "Save the Sibling" factually translates to having a completely disease-free family with two normal children with minimalization of financial burden. This is powered by Renew Healthcare as the IVF + PGD/S partner, Cordlife Sciences India Pvt. Ltd. as the Cord Blood Haematopoietic Stem Cell collection, harvest, cryopreservation and release and financial reimbursement related partner and by HCG EKO Cancer Centre, as the Haematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation partner.

Save the Siblings program launched in Kolkata.

Panelists included



- Dr. Rajeev Agarwal - Medical Director - Renew Healthcare

- Dr. Prosanto Chowdhury - Technical Director - Cordlife Sciences India Pvt. Ltd.

- Dr. Joydeep Chakrabortty - HOD and Sr. Consultant, Haemato-Oncology & Transplantation - HCG EKO Cancer Center

- Past District Governor Shyamashree Sen

Contact address for Save the Sibling :-

Unit No. 1102, 11th Floor, Acropolis Mall, 1858/1,

Rajdanga Main Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107

Save the Sibling Help Line - (+91) 98313 33196

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

