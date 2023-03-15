Saviour Education Abroad wins the Fastest Growing Immigration Consultant Of Region Award

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): Saviour Education Abroad, a fast growing company in North India in Immigration, especially for opening multiple venues for the students in the field of education abroad, has achieved a major milestone. The company was given a special recognition during the Icons of Punjab event organized by The Times of India. Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains honoured Mitesh Malhotra, MDi Saviour Education Abroad with the Fastest Growing Immigration Consultant of Region Award.

Expressing happiness while receiving the award, Mitesh Malhotra said that he Will continue to work responsibly in the future as well. He said that he believes in providing only quality service, due to which the company has won many awards and milestones in the last 9 years. In the humble journey of 9 years, Saviour has helped more than 25,000 students to achieve their desired band scores and more than 5000 students to achieve their education abroad goal. He said that we counsel student with scientifical ways and while counselling keep students API (Aptitude, Personality and Interest) in mind.

During discussion he explained that, Direct tie-up with more than 600 universities and colleges abroad, Foreign educated team members, 24 years of rich experience, which he has gives Saviour education abroad an unparallel advantage over other companies in the field.



He said that he has also received a special honour from Australia's Government University, University of Sunshine Coast for his work in International Education. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher awarded us as No. 1 Consultant in Study Abroad. He said that students who want to go to Canada, Australia, England, America or other countries for their higher studies can come to their office with documents and get information.

Discussing about his future plans he told us that currently they are operating out of 23 locations across 4 states (Punjab, Jammu, Haryana and Delhi) Of North India and Willing to spread their wings in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

