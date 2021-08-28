Savitri Jindal gets International Award

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd): Savitri Jindal, former Haryana Cabinet Minister and Emeritus Chairperson of OP Jindal Group, was today conferred with international honor for her achievements in the field of women empowerment.

The award was presented to her online by AsiaOne magazine at the 14th edition of the Pride of the Nation Series Awards and Business Summit of the Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum.

In her address on the occasion, Jindal while dedicating this honor to the women's world said that she is determined to educate and empower daughters. Her dream is that daughters should also get equal opportunity to serve the country with their ability. She said that now a change has come and daughters are taking lead in several fields. They have got equal opportunity to join armed forces also. It is a matter of great pleasure.



Jindal said that she was a simple housewife and was taking care of her family, but suddenly due to the death of OP Jindal Saheb, she had to come forward. To fulfill the dreams of Jindal Saheb for the upliftment of the poor, farmers, laborers, youth and women, she came in the field of social service and she will be devoted to the service of the common people till her last breath.

She thanked Rajat Shukla, Global Head of AsiaOne and said that team Asiaone should show new light of development to the society through journalism. The Asian continent is today a leading economic power. India has also made a lot of progress in many fields, although there are many such areas like education and health, which have immense potential for development.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju, Dr. Ramdas Athawale, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Hansraj Hans, Ravi Kishan and Gurudev Shri Shri Ravishankar, Niranjan Hiranandani, Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Anant Goenka, Rishab Mariwala were present including many dignitaries. (ANI/Jindal Steel and Power Ltd)

