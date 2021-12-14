Say Hello to The Channel46: A desi woman's guide to all she desires

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Channel46 is a newly launched digital content-community-commerce platform focused on helping Indian women in the age group 25-45 years become better versions of themselves at whatever they choose to do. Backed by Kolkata-based Veeline Media Limited, the platform creates actionable content that enables women to make incremental changes in their lives.

The Channel46 is a one-stop-shop for desi women to talk and learn about topics from sexual health and wellness to entrepreneurship to lifestyle to simply daily DIYs. According to a report by IAMAI and Kantar Research, the number of internet users in India is expected to go up to 900 million by 2025, with almost 42 per cent of them being female. With its triple focus on Content, Commerce and Community, The Channel46 hopes to capitalize on this amplifying audience.

According to Akshita Gupta, Creator & Founder of The Channel46, "The platform is emblematic of my journey from a conservative household to becoming an independent entrepreneur. I wanted to be in a position to give other women a chance to break out of the old school box we were compelled to be in and reach their full potential. At The Channel46, there is something for every woman from all walks of life- from expert-led advice columns, DIY budget hacks and so much more. Our plans going forward include launching communities for learning, networking, and engaging like-minded women to have conversations on topics they consider important to them."

Veeline Media Ltd. invested a pre-seed amount that has enabled Akshita to build the digital content platform and scale to a user base of 100,000 monthly users in a year. Recently The Channel46 also forayed into an E-commerce store with the focus of putting the spotlight on the wide assortment of woman-focused brands, the Founders of most of which are women.

Veeline Media Ltd., Managing Director, Anil Kumar Gupta, "Investing in digital entities has been a key priority for the Veeline family office. Investing in The Channel46 is an investment into the future of millennial women across India. We are excited to take this journey alongside them."



Users can engage with a myriad of content such as expert-led advice columns, how-to text and video guides, leadership and entrepreneurship tips and tricks for women, features from powerful female entrepreneurs as well as DIYs, budget guides, home remedies, to name a few.

Recently The Channel46 also launched their E-commerce store, where they aspire to give both women-focused brands, and women-owned brands a platform. You can check them out here.

