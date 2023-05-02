SBI Life Insurance and Jaipur Traffic Police host a public awareness drive to aid helmet adoption in the Pink City

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted private life insurers in the country, in collaboration with Jaipur Traffic Police, hosted a public awareness drive at Ajmeri Gate, encouraging residents of Jaipur to prioritize 'protection' by emphasising on indispensable usage of helmets while motorcycling. According to the State Transport Department, every year more than 4000 people, lose their lives in road accidents especially motorcyclists and the major reason behind the fatality is not wearing protective safety gears i.e. helmets. The effort undertaken is to bring about a behavioural change amongst the larger populace, making 'protection' a priority thereby improving road safety across the city.

The on-ground activity took place at Yaadgar Tiraha near Ajmeri Gate in the city. The initiative was launched by Prahlad Singh Krishniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Jaipur Police in presence of Rajendra Singh Sisodia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Jaipur Police, Yogesh Sharma, Regional Director, Jaipur, SBI Life Insurance, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance along with other respected dignitaries of Jaipur Police and SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Representatives of the Jaipur Traffic Police engaged with local residents who were not wearing helmets while riding and educated them about the importance of wearing headgears for their own safety. The officials along with SBI Life's team also distributed free helmets to motorist impressing upon 'protection as an enabler' for individuals to pursue their dreams, thus encouraging a behavioural change to make 'protection' a priority.

Unveiling the public awareness drive, Prahlad Singh Krishniya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Traffic) Jaipur Police said, "The public awareness drive initiated jointly by Jaipur Traffic Police and SBI Life is a noble cause for encouraging individuals to make protection a priority. While it is important to wear helmets while motorcycling, it is also crucial to use helmets which are ISI marked. Such public awareness initiatives work essentially as a reminder for motorist to take basic protective steps by wearing helmets and thereby save lives."

Expressing views on the initiative, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance said, "Riding a two-wheeler is representative of the ambitions of millions of individuals across our nation, SBI Life's public awareness drive in collaboration with Jaipur Traffic Police is to encourage people to pursue their ambitions in a 'responsible' manner, by making 'protection a priority'. Helmet is simple 'protection' tool, yet tremendously invaluable when it comes to saving lives of motorist, it enables individuals to pursue their dreams responsibly by simultaneously fulfilling family's responsibilities. We hope this initiative helps drive a behavioural change among individuals and encourages them make 'protection a priority'."

As per the State Transport Department, around 42 per cent-43 per cent of two-wheeler riders who lose their lives in road accidents, including the pillion or riders themselves are due to not wearing safety head gears. This is particularly concerning as most of the victims in such cases are middle-aged people who are breadwinners. In Rajasthan, around 10,500 lives are lost every year due to road crashes out of which two-wheeler riders contributes to 35 per cent of the total deaths.

The public awareness drive is part of series of initiative undertaken by SBI Life to make residents cognizant of the larger role of 'protection as an enabler' for individuals to pursue their dreams. Earlier this month SBI Life also installed an enormously large helmet at the entrance of Sawai Mansingh stadium in partnership with Rajasthan Royals franchise, capturing the attention of cricketing fans and encouraging them to make life 'safety' a priority.

