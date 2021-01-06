Schbang launches 'How 2020 Changed the Indian Consumer' Report

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Schbang, the creative transformation company conducted a survey with 3000 young Indians aimed at providing a radical overview of how trends have evolved through the course of the year. The outcome of the same is the 'How 2020 Changed The Indian Consumer' Report. A report that showcases the mindset of Indian consumers across various categories like food, beauty, fitness, shopping, family, mindfulness, technology, e-learning and remote working.

The pandemic pushed remote functioning to be adopted by the country and had multiple and lasting effects on various business sectors. Schbang Theta, a research & consumer centricity division at Schbang partnered with some of the country's top influencers; namely Masoom Minawalla, Ranveer Allahbadia, Pooja Dhingra, Karishma Mehta, Karan Shah, Varun Krishnan and Karan Jotwani who have a reach of over 5 million young Indians; out of which 3000 Indian millennials took deep surveys which delved into understanding the consumer's behaviour towards the categories studied.

The report highlights clear actionable insights for marketers such as how 81% consumers will choose natural beauty products, the evolution of healthy eating where over 86% young Indian consumers have become more conscious of their food intake and the scrutiny that plays before dining out have found their place in the food industry where for 91% of people, hygiene standards will play a big role when deciding to eat out. Further, the report gives some interesting observations as to how 72% of Indians adopted various means to practice mindfulness through the course of 2020. The survey provides a broad and objective comprehension of the young Indian consumer for future planning and insight mining that can be drawn by marketers to effectively market, promote and thereafter, sell their offerings.

At the launch of the report, Harshil Karia, Founder of Schbang said, "2020 allowed marketers to think, introspect and observe the consumer & that's what we did too. There could not have been a better time for us to have the opportunity to do a pulse of the nation on how the Indian consumer changed in 2020, and some striking insights were revealed. The report highlights that listening to the young consumer patiently and immersing into their life is going to find its way back into the mainstay of marketing more than ever before."

Click here to download the report: https://www.schbang.com/press-release/how-2020-changed-the-indian-consumer/

