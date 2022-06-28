SCHOTT and Vivo join hands for vivo X80 Pro - featuring Xensation Up. high-performance cover glass

Mainz [Germany], June 28 (ANI/ Schott AG, Germany): SCHOTT, the international technology group and inventor of specialty glass, is proud to partner with Vivo to present the X80 Pro, a new premium model from the leading smartphone giant. For this model Vivo relies on cooperation with the German sister companies owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation: the high-performance cover glass Xensation® Up. from SCHOTT and a camera lens co-engineered by ZEISS and Vivo.

The high-quality lens and cover glass help this new smartphone to deliver stunning high-quality videos, giving users the ability to redefine cinematography. The features of the device have been utilized by leading director Karan Johar to shoot his first-ever short film, 'Baaton Hee Baaton Mein' which has been well received by the audience on social media.

"Over the past several years, we have enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Vivo. We are very happy to see new high-end models from Vivo featuring our high-performance cover glass. We are super excited to see how creativity joins hands with technology with such a novel idea of filmmaking" says Dr Lutz Klippe, Product Group Manager at SCHOTT.

Xensation® Up. is a chemically strengthened lithium aluminosilicate (LAS) glass that helps prevent cracked screens, as demonstrated by its outstanding results in drop performance testing. In set drop tests, Xensation® Up. can survive drops from twice the height of conventional aluminosilicate (AS) glass.

With more than 130 years of experience in manufacturing specialty glass, SCHOTT cover glass has supported Vivo phones in a series of successful new launches. Xensation® Up. has been featured in high-end models including the Vivo X51 and the Vivo X60 Pro. Launched in April, Vivo's first foldable phone, the Vivo X Fold, came fully packed with SCHOTT specialty glass, including an ultra-thin glass (UTG) from the company's SCHOTT UTG® product range, as well as Xensation® Up. and Xensation® a (Alpha) cover glasses.

Links: SCHOTT Xensation® Up. Product Page

https://www.schott.com/en-gb/products/xensation/product-variants/xensation-up



Product Images: https://we.tl/t-E60TE4B0Sg

Trademarks:

Xensation® is a registered trademark of SCHOTT AG.



Pioneering - responsibly - together

These attributes characterize SCHOTT as a manufacturer of high-tech materials based on specialty glass. Founder Otto Schott is considered its inventor and became the pioneer of an entire industry. Always opening up new markets and applications with a pioneering spirit and passion - this is what has driven the #glasslovers at SCHOTT for more than 130 years. Represented in 34 countries, the company is a highly skilled partner for high-tech industries: Healthcare, Home Appliances and Living, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors & Datacom, Optics, Industry and Energy, Automotive, Astronomy and Aerospace. In the fiscal year 2020, its 16,500 employees generated sales of 2.24 billion euros. With the best teams, supported by the best digital tools, the group intends to continue to grow. SCHOTT AG is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the oldest foundations in Germany. It uses the Group's dividends to promote science. As a foundation company, SCHOTT has anchored responsibility for employees, society and the environment deeply in its DNA. The goal is to become a climate-neutral company by 2030.

This story is provided by Schott AG, Germany. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ Schott AG, Germany)

