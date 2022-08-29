SciGenom announces Industry oriented Phd program in collaboration with CHARUSAT University

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To develop future-ready scientists from India in breakthrough technologies, SciGenom Labs, a genomics company with facilities in India (Cochin, Chennai, Hyderabad) and the USA (San Francisco) announced a unique Industry based PhD program to support research in the disciplines of Genomics, Proteomics, Microbiome and Bio-Nanotech in collaboration with CHARUSAT University. This industry-academia collaboration will provide students with an opportunity to participate in research activities with multiple international universities and scientists from independent research institutions to find solutions to real-world problems that plague humanity while working in SciGenom.

The students should have qualified in one of the National Eligibility Tests for Junior Research Fellowship such as (NET-JRF) CSIR-UGC, DBT, GATE and INSPIRE. The selected students will be registered with CHARUSAT university while working with one of the leading companies under the SciGenom group of companies. The selected researchers will be provided with an additional stipend during their PhD program in addition to the government fellowship. Admissions will start in September 2022 and will continue throughout the year.

Commenting on the program, Sam Santhosh, Founder and Chairman, SciGenom, said, "SciGenom has always contributed towards advanced research in the areas of genomics and precision medicine through multiple initiatives that are being driven globally. With the collaboration between SciGenom and CHARUSAT - An A+ Grade University, we hope to develop breakthroughs in Precision Medicine, Environmental remediation and Agricultural productivity. Simultaneously, we are working towards the preservation of the rich bio-cultural diversity and heritage of India through our 'Hortus Malabaricus- Medicinal Plant Garden' started by SciGenom Research Foundation (SGRF) in 2016. Therefore, this partnership will further strengthen the goal of SciGenom of developing an integrated ecosystem of science-focused entrepreneurs through incubation, proof of concept validation, international collaborations, talent development and funding."



Dr R.V. Upadhyay, Provost, CHARUSAT, said, "CHARUSAT is a top-ranked University of the nation having A+ grade from NAAC. Research and Development are adopted as the flywheel by CHARUSAT to propel its teaching-learning as well as societal development activities. This PhD program in collaboration with SciGenom is aimed at addressing the talent crunch in the industry and contributing to building the research and development capacity of India. With the support of SciGenom, we will be able to get our students to collaborate with national and international universities resulting in globally recognised solutions in the area of cancer management, environmental sustainability and food security."

This PhD program with CHARUSAT will be India's unique program where the students will get an opportunity to directly work on live projects with an industrial body in their specialised field. CHARUSAT currently holds the distinction of being the 22nd top university in India.

