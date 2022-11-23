SCMHRD: Applications for the cutting-edge MBA programmes to close on November 24; registration via SNAP

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/SRV): SIU (Symbiosis International University) has set November 24 as the last day to register for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) and apply for the cutting-edge management programmes at SCMHRD (Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development). The pioneering B-school which is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers a host of industry-relevant programmes such as MBA, MBA - Infrastructure Development and Management, and MBA in Business Analytics.

SNAP, a computer-based aptitude test, designed to select cohorts of various programmes by Symbiosis International, is planned to be carried out on December 10, 2022 (Saturday), December 18, 2022(Sunday), and December 23, 2022 (Friday); from 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM on all 3 days. The test entails 60 multiple-choice questions based on General English, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. Following simple step-by-step instructions, candidates can fill in their personal details, upload documents and pay the registration fee.

Welcoming the aspirants, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director of Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD) said, "We wish the aspirants our very best for this exciting juncture of their career. SCMHRD has always sought the most ambitious candidates who are willing to outwork the competition and ride every wave of success in the market. Over the years we have witnessed outstanding transformations of candidates from ordinary students to leading entrepreneurs or business thinkers who have revolutionised the world of commerce. What sets the journey of the candidates apart in SCMHRD as compared to other B-schools, is the constant focus on the fundamentals of business studies: analytical skills, strategic thinking, and design thinking which are critical to a new trend or wave in the market, as expected from the pioneers. We are looking forward to the new batch."

Adding to the above point, Dr. Netra Neelam continued, "What sets SCMHRD apart is the prestigious AACSB accreditation, which has been accorded to only 5% B-Schools in the world out of the estimated 16,536 schools offering business programs. Pune is known as the Oxford of the East and SCMHRD is the first B-School in Pune and only five per cent of the institutions globally to have this honor".

A sought-after B-school for numerous aspirants, SCMHRD hails a legacy of excellence spanning over three decades, having produced countless leading industry professionals. The institute offers industry-immersive business courses which are regularly updated with insights from industry leaders. In addition to their contribution to the curriculum, the industry leaders are closely involved in mentoring the candidates, grooming them with strategic thinking, resume-building tactics and advanced interpersonal and industry-specific skills. Apart from the mentorship, with international exposure, the wide industry network of SCMHRD coupled with a robust placement cell, the candidates get enviable industry exposure via lucrative internships and collaborative projects with the foremost companies.



To testify to the quality of education at SCMHRD, it suffices to look at the placement record of 2022 as well as the list of premium organisations that participated in the placement drive. Over 110 national and international companies across industries including ABInBev, DE Shaw, Deloitte, Diageo, EY, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, ITC, Media.net, Philips, Reliance Industries Limited, Tolaram, Udaan, Vedanta, VI, Wipro, ZS to name a few recruited in the Summer Placement 2022.

The placement drive recorded the highest offered stipend of Rs 4.40 lakhs, a median stipend of Rs 2.40 lakhs, and an average stipend of Rs 2.52 lakhs for summer internships; the highest domestic package secured this academic year by the final year batch of MBA, MBA - BA (Business Analytics), and MBA - IDM (Infrastructure Development and Management) stood at Rs 35.50 lakhs, Rs 32.00 lakhs, and Rs 26.50 lakhs per annum, respectively. The average package for the batch was Rs 20.40 lakhs (MBA), Rs 17.30 lakhs (MBA-BA), and Rs 14.31 lakhs (MBA-IDM) per annum. The highest International package was Rs 61.50 lakhs annually.

SCMHRD, in its commitment to driving forward its legacy, welcomes the new batch on a leadership journey that will push the envelope of the industry with a fresh perspective in the industry.

For more information on SCMHRD visit: Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), and to register for SNAP: SNAP - Online Registration

