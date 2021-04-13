SCNL to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination for all employees

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Leading microfinance institution Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) today announced vaccination drive for all its employees.

The organisation will cover vaccination cost of two mandated vaccine shots for all employees as part of its focus on health and wellness.



"We at SCNL believe in taking utmost care of our employees by taking actions which reflect the Satin values in difficult times," said Chairman and Managing Director H P Singh.

"Currently, the vaccine is the most potent shield we have to arrest the deadly spread of this virus and its adverse consequences. This is our humble bit to take care of the people who are our strength," he added.

SCNL has its presence in 23 states and union territories and around 84,000 villages. (ANI)

