Scoopearth is ready to launch its SAAS based B2B Ratings, Reviews, and E-Commerce Platform

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Scoopearth.com is a Digital Media Platform, is ready to launch a SAAS (Software as a Service) based Platform Where Buyers and Sellers of Software Products, Digital Marketing Agencies, and Digital Products can List, Review, Buy and Rate their Products. As of now, Scoopearth is a content-based platform where one can Consume Articles related to Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology, Digital Marketing, Top 10, and Listing, among others. Most of their users are from USA, INDIA, UK, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SINGAPORE, UAE and Globally, etc.

"We have grown 10X since last one year and we are focusing on 40 per cent to 50 per cent YOY Growth once we will launch our SAAS-based platform," says Niraj Kumar Founder and CEO of Scoopearth.

The achievement of Scoopearth.com is significantly considering India's name on an international level, and doing so as a bootstrapped company. Scoopearth.com has added 30,000+ Articles on their Platform till now. Its other Digital Platform includes:



Freshersnews, Magzinenow, Fushionworld, BookurHouse, BikesnCar, Coinmantras, Fitnessfundaa, Tech2Gadget, and DigitalNiraj.

