Screenwriter Duo Siddharth-Garima of Ram Leela & Toilet-Ek Prem Katha Fame Present the Musical Teaser for their Feature Film "Dukaan"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): This December, Screenwriter duo Siddharth-Garima bring you "India ki Sabse badi Khushkhabri".

Presenting the musical teaser for the film 'Dukaan', written and directed by screenwriter duo Siddharth-Garima. It twists the age-old Hindi cinema dialogue; "main tumhare bacche ki Maa banne wali hun" and gives it a quirky spin. Reflecting the point of view of a surrogate woman towards her potential 'client!'

"Dukaan" is based in the real world of commercial surrogacy in Gujarat. It's an emotionally charged tale of a quirky character.



The lead cast of the film will be announced shortly, and Siddharth Garima plan to do extensive workshops with the actor before they get onto the floors. A fair amount of research has gone into the script and it would need a solid performance to bring it to fruition.

The film is expected to go into production by the middle of 2021. Their production banner Kalamkaar picture productions, will be co-producing the film with a studio. The writer duo is excited about bringing commercial surrogacy into the center stage of commercial cinema for the first time!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

