Script A Hit's founders unveil their new book FARSIDE, published by Penguin Random House

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaishankar Krishnamurthy and Krishna Udayasankar, husband-and-wife writing team and the Founders of Script A Hit launch their contemporary thriller FARSIDE with renowned publishing company Penguin Random House.

Script A Hit is a first-of-its-kind platform and was launched in April 2021 with an idea to break down the barriers to publication and screenwriting. The platform is the brainchild of Jaishankar Krishnamurthy, who had aspired to write a novel for over four decades.

With the launch of FARSIDE, Jaishankar achieved his dream of becoming an author and giving form to his unique story ideas. Not just this, the fruition of his own writing dream came with a realization that he can help fellow writers and story tellers, who do not have access, skills or resources to bring alive the fictional worlds in their minds and give shape to their thoughts.

The acknowledgement that there are possibly millions of people in India who have a burning desire to reach a wider audience with their story, but do not have the necessary skills to turn their concepts into novels sparked his entrepreneurial bent, and Jaishankar decided to start his company, Script A Hit, to help such people fulfill their dreams of becoming published authors,

"It is an honour to publish my first novel through Penguin Random House India. With the launch of this book, I have fulfilled my long-standing dream of becoming an author. FARSIDE will always be special to me as it is my first book and co-authored with my wife, Krishna Udayasankar. Not just this, FARSIDE has given me the idea to set my own company: Script A Hit. I am delighted about the launch and looking forward to a great response from the readers," says Jaishankar Krishnamurthy, Author and Founding Director of Script A Hit.

FARSIDE is a riveting read filled with suspense and has a gripping narrative that keeps the reader both guessing and hooked till the end. Set around events at a high-end beach resort on the outskirts of Mumbai city, this book leaves the readers with an all-important question: Do we really know the people that are close to us? Because, like the farside of the moon, everyone has a face that has never been seen.

Release date of FARSIDE - 22nd November 2021.



More on the book

When Charulata Srinivasan returns from the US to Mumbai following the unexpected death of her brother, Ravi, in an accident, she stumbles on something that suggests a more sinister game is in play.

With her suspicions that Ravi may have been murdered dismissed by the police, Charu has no choice but to turn to Ravi's best friend, David, and retired-policeman-turned-detective Anand to help her piece together the truth.

A startling discovery brings to light an immaculate blackmailing scheme, not only placing Charu in grave danger but also forcing her to grapple with the terrifying possibility that her brother was not the honest, decent man she thought him to be.

Can Charu deal with the horrifying truth to unravel the twisted threads of a conspiracy that has left her brother . . . and others . . . dead?

Like the FARSIDE of the moon, everyone has a face that has never been seen. Does Charu have it in her to find the other side?

Jaishankar Krishnamurthy is the founder of Script A Hit, full-time writer and ex-finance professional, with CA and MBA degrees from Ricard Ivey School of Business, Canada. Previously, he was Associate Director for oil and gas with Ernst & Young.

Krishna Udayasankar is the Co-founder of Script A Hit, author of The Aryavarta Chronicles (Govinda, Kaurava, Kurukshetra, The Cowherd Prince), 3, Immortal, Objects of Affection and Beast. She, who will respond eagerly to 'Khaleesi, Mother of Huskies', lives with her family, including her canine-children, in Bangalore, India.

