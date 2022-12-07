Scripting Indian growth story through skill development

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Skill development seems to be the new mantra for scripting the growth story of the Indian economy. The fabulous growth in the infrastructure sector has put the focus on skill development owing to the huge demand for skilled manpower. The importance of skill development was underscored by the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari at the inauguration of the Svenska Institute of Technology in Nagpur.

"The pace at which we are working on infrastructure development and the much-needed skill workforce that will be made available in this institute is commendable," said Gadkari at the event. The shortage of skilled manpower has been more pronounced owing to the fabulous growth in the infrastructure sector, particularly the national highways which witnessed a 15 per cent growth in the financial year 2020. The national highway construction constitutes the bulk of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore infrastructure sector.

"Infrastructure industry annually needs 7000 trained engineers who can do condition monitoring of machines and almost 15000 mechanics and technicians to maintain and keep the machinery in good working condition," said Dimitrov Krishnan, President ICEMA & MD Volvo CE India Pvt Ltd. "Training of engineers and technicians is a very important core activity which the institute has been diligently performing since the year 2007 and we need this institute to perform well and so I appeal to all citizens to communicate about this institute, so many students and job seekers can avail this benefit," said Vidyadhar Vaishampayan, Executive Director, National Thermal Power Corporation.





"There is a huge requirement for skilled manpower in India and abroad as well," said Sandeep Singh, Chairman IESC & MD TATA Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt Ltd. As the strength of India is its young population, Svenska Institute's MD Mangesh Vaidya along with his wife Meeta Vaidya sincerely believes that if we create skilled and competent operators and technicians, then India could compete in international projects to provide skilled manpower.

Svenska is creating job opportunities for many and the training they have designed will enable better operational process for infrastructure development in India.

https://svenskainstitute.com/

