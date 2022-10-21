Scrut Automation hires Todd Dekkinga as its Chief Information Security Officer

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Scrut Automation, a leading automation platform for risk and information security (infosec), has appointed Todd Dekinga as its Chief Information Security Officer. Dekkinga's years of experience with state-of-the-art cloud technologies will accelerate Scrut's product vision and overall security posture.



Dekkinga has over 20 years of experience in IT, including more than 15 years in IT and security leadership, and he has designed, developed, and deployed enterprise architecture and security strategies for organisations including E2open, Versartis, JUUL Labs, Genomic Health, and Crescendo Biosciences. He is a known expert in cloud computing, information security, Protected Health Information (PHI), and compliances such as HIPAA and SOX, among others. He also serves as an advisor for leading Silicon Valley companies such as Zoom and Box.





Aayush Ghosh Choudhury, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Scrut Automation remarked, "As we move toward risk-first approach to information security to assist SMB and mid-market customers in reinforcing robust security measures, Todd's insights from his extensive experience in the field will be invaluable to us as we develop products to help our customers gain complete visibility into their risk and security posture."



"Scrut Automation has quickly established itself as a leader in the compliance field, and I am particularly impressed by the company's commitment to the highest degree of cybersecurity," said Dekkinga. "As Scrut Automation continues to scale, we will establish and implement the best possible security practices for ourselves, our customers, and our business partners."

