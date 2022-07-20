Sea Tech Week 2022: water's on the agenda?

New Delhi [India] July 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): France and India are delighted that the Campus mondial de la mer has featured India as the guest of honour at Sea Tech Week® in Brest. For the first time since 2018, over 1,000 stakeholders across the business, academia, and governmental institutions from across the world will convene in person to shape the future of maritime.

This year's event focuses strongly on the environment, exploring smarter and greener solutions for maritime transport, energy and tech and will also celebrate women's work in marine science and technology. It will offer delegates, many ways to exchange ideas, challenge each other's views and connect through:

- A trade fair, including exhibitors from across the world including a notable number from Europe, from public research teams to startups and large industrial groups

- B2B meetings and networking events

- Most importantly: 30+ plenary sessions and 3 keynote panel discussions all touching on this year's central theme of green innovations - over 100 hours about the state of R&D and the future of maritime transport

India Highlights: A strong Indian delegation will be present for various sessions strengthening the Indo-French partnership and discuss climate change, marine sciences and technology, wind propulsion, sustainable shipping, marine litter and its prevention, navigation and controls of underwater vehicles, port management, logistics, etc.

Adapt to climate change:

The effects of global warming on the coastline, ports and estuaries are already visible and are likely to increase if we do not react in measures to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. Indian Experts from the National Institute of Ocean Technology and National Maritime Foundation will be focusing on the Impact of Climate Change on the Coastal Morphological Evolution of Kadalur Periyakuppam coast, Tamil Nadu using Geo-spatial Techniques and Field Measurements, Assessment of atmospheric carbon dioxide in seashore and port areas of east coast India and using digitalisation for decarbonisation of the shipping industry respectively. Furthermore, Shrey Goyal, Climate Risk Expert, and head of Observer Delegation at COP26, will present the impact of SWAC on the environment and energy transition and vice versa.

Indo-French cooperation in marine sciences: opportunities and mechanisms

In the proposed session/workshop the initiatives that the French and Indian government offer to consolidate the scientific cooperation to address the challenges in Marine Sciences, including the contribution of research organizations such as CNRS, Ifremer, IRD, CSIR, DST, DBT or MoES will be discussed.

In 2019, during the visit to France of the Prime Minister of India, India and France agreed to explore the potential for collaboration in marine science research for a better understanding of oceans, including the Indian Ocean. Blue Economy and coastal resilience are a common priority for both nations.

France India Workshop on Ocean Technology towards advanced Knowledge and sustainable Development

Convenor: IFREMER (France) and India national institute of ocean technology (NIOT) (India) A session gathering scientists and engineers from France and India to discuss avenues for cooperation in marine science and technologies, echoing the bilateral roadmap on the blue economy and ocean governance which has been established in the wake of the French government's Indo pacific strategy and the government of India's Deep Ocean Mission program.



Navigation and control of Underwater vehicles

Today, research on navigation and control of Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) has become challenging for scientific and economic reasons in view of their several applications e.g., deep-sea operations, offshore installations inspection, mapping of the sea floor, environmental data gathering and sampling, and defence. This special session intends to invite research contributions around navigation and control of AUVs addressing various issues will be convened by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Goa and National Institute of Technology Silchar, and the National Institute of Ocean Technology NIOT, India

Marine Litter: Solutions for Monitoring, Mitigation and Prevention with indian experts.

This session focuses on how science and technology could quantify the pervasiveness of marine pollution and facilitate an understanding of the mitigating impact of reducing the stock of plastics in the ocean.

Smarter, greener, cyber: why cybersecurity is vital for maritime transport.

The aim of this session is to explore how to reconcile this digital transformation with cybersecurity requirements, to develop green, smart and cybersecure solutions for maritime transport.

Sea Tech Week® is an international event dedicated to marine and maritime science and technology. It attracts over a thousand top international experts to Brest, France, every two years, representing a wide variety of ocean-related disciplines. Held every 2 years, Sea Tech Week® includes tech and science talks, a professional trade fair, BtoB meetings, company and laboratory tours and a gala evening.

This event provides the international community of scientists, companies, clusters, students and other stakeholders with the opportunity to share progress in research and innovation, to forge a professional network of contacts and to improve partnerships and cooperation.

Sea Tech Week® is organised by Technopole Brest-Iroise through Campus mondial de la mer, France's leading community of experts in the ocean. This event is supported by Brest metropole, the Brittany Region,the EU (ERDF) and Credit Mutuel Arkea.

