Seagram's Royal Stag Boombox puts forth an exciting on-ground experience in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience. It is the sound of a young generation, a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends, a tribe that is in constant search of soul-stirring experiences. The musical experience held its final and fifth show of the year in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on April 29, 2023. The city came alive as Royal Stag Boombox audaciously brought together polar opposites of the music industry - the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop - to make original music, to create a new soundscape.



With an excited crowd of close to 10,000 people, the Dehradun experience was abuzz with youthful energy. The venue Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium was beautifully lit with vibrant colours, featuring various facets of culture, merchandise, food and a myriad interactive experience for the audience to engage with. The mood and feel of the event were truly unique and youthful, reflective of the pulse of the city. It was nothing like the city had ever experienced before. In addition to the headline performers, various other acts kept the audiences engaged during the event, including performances by local bands, dancers, flippers and beatboxers in the afternoon. As the evening drew closer, DJ Yogii took over the stage, enlivening the festival with his mashups. This was followed by rapper EPR, who spread the reverberating vibe of hip-hop through the crowd. The evening soon took a melodious turn as singer Neeti Mohan arrived on stage and worked her magic. And with the ultimate headlining performance by Armaan Malik, the event truly reached its peak.



Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, "Music is no less than a therapy in the right moments; it moves people and brings them together unlike anything else. I am glad to be a part of Royal Stag Boombox, a music festival specially curated to spread love and joy through the medium of live music. It was a beautiful experience performing live in Dehradun."



Rapper EPR mentioned, "I'm happy to be part of this unique platform - Royal Stag Boombox. The energy of performing for a youthful audience is something else. We made a lot of special memories in Dehradun."

Singer Neeti Mohan shared, "I am excited to be a part of this unique new musical experience conceptualized by Royal Stag Boombox, where the melody of Bollywood meets the grunge vibe of hip-hop. I got to perform live in Dehradun, and it was absolutely amazing."



DJ Yogii said, "It is very cool to see a music festival like Royal Stag Boombox create a new genre of music, with the vibe of hip-hop and melodies of Bollywood. I had a wonderful experience performing in Bhubaneswar, Indore and now in Dehradun. The response of the audience has been terrific."





Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Music and experience bring people together like nothing else and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag has always strived to pulse with the passion points of the youth of this country and Royal Stag Boombox is the perfect platform for the brand to connect with tomorrow's India. Royal Stag Boombox is a direct extension of the Royal Stag philosophy of "Living it Large," while offering a unique opportunity of coming together and enjoying new experiences. It has created a new soundscape by blending two exciting genres, hip-hop and melody; this might just become the new rhythm of young India!"



Ajay Gupte, CEO- South Asia, Wavemaker, said, "Royal Stag has always positioned itself as a youth brand and with Royal Stag Boombox - a unique and engaging musical experience designed for the young consumer, we are taking it a step further. This is yet another innovative collaboration between Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard in the area of music and entertainment. We are confident that Royal Stag Boombox will appeal to the music lovers of the country and will be a huge success."



For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for Royal Stag. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.



Royal Stag Boombox manifested itself in two unique, engaging formats:

- The in-studio format: a unique Phygital music concept featuring four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks to be released as singles and videos across platforms.

- On-ground format: the festival travelled to five of India's biggest youth hubs - Manipal, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Pune and Dehradun - to offer a heady mix in each city, of enviable headline acts alongside food, culture and merchandise.



Royal Stag Boombox will soon be releasing the Original Soundtracks, Stay Tuned.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

