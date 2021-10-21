Sealmatic Certified for Good Manufacturing Practices - GMP Certification

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, October 21 (ANI/ Business Wire India): Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards. Moreover, it is designed to minimize the risks involved in any pharmaceutical, food, or beverages production, etc., that cannot be eliminated through testing the final product.

With immense pleasure and pride, Sealmatic has announced that it has been successfully certified for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification by the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) Body, certifying that the mechanical seals manufactured by Sealmatic are compliant for equipment employed in the Food & Beverages sector as well as in the Pharmaceutical Sector. Sealmatic constantly adheres to the regulation employed for GMP, by ensuring and managing the risks to unsafe substances.

Sealmatic designs and manufactures mechanical seals and associated products mainly for the oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical, pulp & paper, power, mining, and many more industrial applications. Today, it provides the most complete selection of engineered mechanical seals and sealing support systems. Sealmatic products are globally recognized as a trusted brand in the process industry.



The reports provided by Sealmatic in the audit process (report no. Q 11041/2021) conducted as per TUV India procedures have been effectively confirmed for GMP certification, affirming that the mechanical seals manufactured in Sealmatic do not contain any unsafe or hazardous substances, and are complaint to the norms and standards proposed by Food Hygiene CAC/RCP 1-1969, rev. 4, (2003). In addition, the materials investigated for GMP have been thoroughly inspected and confirmed that they meet all the necessities defined as per CAC.

"We are once again the only mechanical seal company in India with the distinction of having the GMP certification," states Sealmatic's Managing Director Umar AK Balwa. Sealmatic adheres to the strict framework of the GMP directives and constantly monitors the materials and processes that go to manufacture the products. Sealmatic complies with the hygienic standards set by GMP.

For more information, please visit us at: www.sealmaticindia.com or mail at: info@sealmaticindia.com

