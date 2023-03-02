Search Homes India recently relaunched its website; aims to become a one- stop solution in the real estate field

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/SRV): Search Homes India, a leading real estate platform, recently relaunched its website with smart search features. The updated website provides a wide selection of homes for customers to select from, based on their demands and budget. This will further help users locate the best affordable house without incurring significant debt. In addition to this, the website provides a range of services such as a home loan calculator, assistance with home loans, a smart home search option, real estate investment tips and guidance, and pre-and post-sale services.

Search Homes India is a renowned real estate service provider in Bangalore for its exceptions and trustworthy services. With a goal of providing a one-stop solution for all real estate needs across India, the company had created its website to help clients find certified homes and enable them to receive the maximum return on investment by dealing with reputed developers, which lowers the risk of being duped.

Established in 2016 with the goal of conquering the Indian real estate market, Search Homes India was Co-founded by Vipul Mishra and Pankaj Singh. It strives to deliver the finest deal possible and offers thorough help to its clients throughout the process, thereby making the process of property seeking hassle-free. Search Homes India has effectively established itself as every customer's top choice by consistently exceeding their expectations throughout the years.

Commenting on the company's vision, the Co-founder of Search Homes India, Pankaj Singh, said, "Our objective is to connect buyers, builders, sellers, home loan providers, and other ancillary services on a single platform to make the process of buying, or selling a house easier than ever before. We provide a one-stop solution for all things related to real estate where you may develop a microsite/profile for your advertisements of properties or real estate-related services."





"Since our brand's inception, the growth figures have witnessed a significant increase largely owing to the company's focus on revenue growth. Additionally, we have continuously employed new tactics that have assisted the company in expanding its operations and growing its consumer base," he added.

To establish itself as a reliable property listings provider across major Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, and Pune, to name a few, Search Homes India has partnered with some of the country's most recognizable homebuilders, including Prestige Construction, Godrej Properties, Assetz Properties, Sobha Limited, and Shriram Properties. Additionally, the company has strategically collaborated with a number of reputable homebuilders, including Neeladri Properties, Ranav Group, Winter Land LLP, and more.

In addition to providing real estate services, Search Homes India also contributes to providing employment opportunities to build a career for unemployed youth all over India. Going forward, the brand is targeting a Pan India expansion as part of its growth strategies, to increase its customer base.

For more information, please visit: https://www.searchhomesindia.com/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

