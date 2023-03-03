Season 6 of ATVC-2023 organised in Pune by Infi-league Motorsports

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/PNN): The sixth season of the Aravalli Terrain Vehicle Championship (ATVC-2023) commenced in Pune, India by Infi-league Motorsports.ATVC, or Aravalli Terrain Vehicle Championship, is a national-level event for designing and racing all-terrain vehicles. ATVC 2023 is the championship's sixth season. It is a five-day event focused on engineering, innovation, and curating a student-industry connection. Being a national championship for all techno freaks in the country, this season's grand and challenging dune buggy championship hopes to attract more than 100 teams and over 3500 participants who are aspiring engineering undergraduates and diploma holders from a recognised institution. ATVC 2023 is a five-day event focused on engineering, innovation, and curating a student-industry connection.

For five days, approximately 3500 aspiring engineers from 80+ engineering colleges in 22 states and UT will take part in an exciting series of events. Teams are drawn from IITs, NITs, and other engineering colleges across India. Team Infi League Motorsports is constructing three different tracks (approximately four kilometres in 30 acres of land at Nutan Maharashtra Engineering College Talegaon) to test vehicle maneuverability, suspension, and traction. Finally, on the fifth day, the entire team will compete in the race while adhering to all safety guidelines. Before the final race, there will be a total of 15 different tests. The event includes both electric and combustion vehicles. A total of 10L in prize money will be distributed among the students to recognise their hard work throughout the year and to improve their practical skills.

Focusing on the practical application of technical studies, raising awareness of recent advancements in the automotive industry, connecting the automotive industry and the student community, emphasizing team building, entrepreneurship, risk taking capabilities, managerial skills, etc., and promoting e-Vehicle technology are the main objectives behind organizing this event. With elements like Skill India, Made in India, Startup India, Women Empowerment, Swachhata Bharat Abhiyan, Stand Up India Scheme, Self Employment Scheme, and Prime Minister's Employment Generation, this event serves as a forum for the honorable Prime Minister of the nation's numerous initiatives. The watchword of our honorable prime minister for youth, "skilling, reskilling, and upskilling," is what ATVC is concentrating on.



Talking further in the conversation, he went on to add, "This ATVC event will not only help students improve their technical skills, but it will also help them improve their communication, finance, management, teamwork, team building, and business skills. This event will assist them in understanding startup culture and will teach students industrial skills."

When asked about this one-of-a-kind event, the CEO of Infi League Motorsports, Pawan Tiwari stated, "This national event celebrates innovation, technology, and opportunities. ATVC will target all sports and technology enthusiasts across the country."

This event is inviting students from all over Pune, and Infi League Motorsports, in collaboration with Orison Education India Limited, will train the students with its concept of SMILe (Self-motivated Intelligent Learning Environment) and the Seven Stages of Learning Model, which has transformed the learning journey of over 10 lakh students to date. At ATVC 2023, we have organised a 2-hour session where students will be educated about the four pillars that are Finance, Innovation Research, and Entrepreneurship (FIRE) (FIRE). Around 25 nominated schools have been invited, and anyone else who wants to participate in this initiative should contact the Infi League team or Orison Education India Limited to register. It is also entirely free of charge.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

