Second Convocation held at The Assam Royal Global University

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): The Assam Royal Global University held its Second Convocation ceremony on the 11th of November, 2022 at 3.45 P.M. The ceremony, which was themed on the north-eastern states in rotation, was dedicated to the state of Meghalaya this year.

It was presided over by the Visitor of the University, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, and graced by Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Education Minister of Assam Dr. Ranoj Pegu, as the Distinguished Guest. The ceremonial lamp was lit by the dignitaries bringing about an auspicious start to the event. Chandra Mohan Patowary, Minister of Environment and Forests, Act East Policy Affairs, Welfare of Minorities an Bimal Bora, Minister of Industries and Commerce and Public Enterprises, Cultural Affairs aggrandized the occasion with their gracious presence.

In the convocation ceremony, that was declared open by Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, with the permission of the Visitor of the University, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi Governor of Assam, Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, delivered the Welcome Address and presented the University Report for the Academic Year 2021-2022. Prof. (Dr.) Singh threw light on the growth of the university from offering 55 courses from 13 schools at its inception to currently offering 136 programs from 27 schools to 5051 students, including international students, currently being a party to 25 MoUs, gradual but substantial growth of the university's culture of research and innovation, with more than 1500 good research publications, few remarkable innovations, 127 publications, 32 book chapters and 68 publications in conference proceedings by the faculty and the students amongst other noteworthy aspects of the varsity.





Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, encouraged the fresh graduates, congratulating them and reminding them of the importance of hard work and the essence of perseverance. Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Guest emphasised the important role knowledge plays in society, encouraging students to use their talents and knowledge to research the raw materials, potential, and resources of the region to encourage futuristic technologies and thereby contribute to the PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, boosting India's economy and shaping a more developed future of the nation; and Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam addressed the august gathering congratulating the university on the landmark event, and blessing the Royalties for their future endeavours to come.

A total of 951 graduands received their degrees and diplomas, comprising 30 Gold Medallists, 36 Silver Medallists along with 2 recipients of Chancellor's Gold Medals, 5 recipients of Silvers and Medals for Excellence in Literary Activities, Excellence in Cultural Activities, Excellence in Community Service, Excellence in Mentoring, and Excellence in Sports. The Assam Royal Global University conferred Honoris Causa, to three distinguished recipients- Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, The Year of Science Chair Professor, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, Ms. Patricia Mukhim, The Editor, The Shillong Times, and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Chancellor, Lovely Professional University, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

