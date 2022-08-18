Second Google Vet joins Suki as VP of Product and Design

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, announced today that it has grown its product team with the addition of two lead executives.

Belwadi Srikanth joins the company as the new vice president of product and design along with Anmol Rastogi, who was named senior director of product management.

Srikanth joins Suki following more than 15 years with Google, where he was the director of product management, leading innovations in Search, Discovery and Knowledge Graph. Srikanth is joining forces with Google veteran Punit Singh Soni, Suki's CEO. Srikanth is a Gold Medalist from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and will draw on 23 years' experience launching and scaling products worldwide - both within Google and in startups - to oversee and execute Suki's aggressive product roadmap for its AI-powered voice solutions in healthcare.

"Suki is well positioned to lead the charge with next-generation voice innovation that dramatically transforms clinician workflows in a meaningful, practical way," said Srikanth. "I am excited to join the ranks of this forward-thinking company and lead the next phase of development with its leading voice assistants and other AI-powered voice solutions."

Rastogi joins Suki as senior director of product management, bringing over 15 years of experience in product management and software engineering. Rastogi is a graduate of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.



Prior to Suki, Anmol served as vice president of products with Lendingkart and India product lead with Tala--both Bangalore-based operations. He also previously served as general manager of products with Paytm in New Delhi.

"I am passionate about the impact products have on people. With Suki, there is great opportunity to bring positive change to healthcare environments, and I look forward to contributing to this transformation alongside the amazing Suki team," said Rastogi.

Suki Assistant harnesses advanced natural language processing and machine learning algorithms and architecture to deliver an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation and other tasks. A pilot study conducted by the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) Innovation Lab found that family medicine and other primary care users of Suki Assistant realized a 72 per cent reduction in their median documentation time per note.

"At Suki, we recognize that winning products come from teams comprised of deep talent. We want to attract the best in the business as we aim to bring joy back to medicine by alleviating physician burnout,'" said Punit Soni, Founder and CEO of Suki. "These two new product leads are key appointments who are more than prepared to provide the leadership that will make our product vision a reality in the coming years."

Suki works on mobile (iOS and Android), web, and as a native Windows application. For more information about Suki Assistant, click here.

