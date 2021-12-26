Secret Acts Of The Dark by The Rebel Preacher is all set to be launched on 28th December

Cochin (Kerala) [India], December 26 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Secret Acts Of The Dark by The Rebel Preacher is a path-breaking English Rock Musical Movie (10 mins).

Produced by 'Where The Grass Grows Wild Productions' and shot in marvellous locations of India, Secret Acts Of The Dark is all set to be launched on 28th December. The song revolves around a mysterious stranger who ends up in jail. There's a menacing feel about his ways and the bizarre things he's got to say.

Written, produced, directed, edited, composed and performed by cinematic Artist Amit K Joseph, Secret Acts Of The Dark by The Rebel Preacher is a Rock Musical genre.

It's said that music has the power to heal. With a mission to promote rock music for music lovers and movie watchers, Amit K Joseph has composed and produced Secret Acts Of The Dark. He believes that producing music is the best way to entertain music lovers.



He says, "Through music, we not only optimize creativity but also connect with other souls." Apart from dabbling in several jobs, including selling disposable contact lenses, he got his first whiff of filmmaking while working as a Production Assistant at Prahlad Kakkar's Genesis Films (2003 - 2005).

He realized that the greatest stories can only emerge from life experiences. It was while working as an assistant for Eros International'sAladinon that his short film "Me & My Monkey" won a top award at the ShortCut Film Festival, conducted by PritishNandy Communications. As a writer, director, producer and editor of The Institute, Amit K Joseph won Best Director and Best Screenplay at the Bangalore Short Film Festival and Kolkata Short Film Festival respectively. He is passionate about music and takes pride in his work.

Secret Acts Of The Dark by The Rebel Preacher is a 10-minute video song that aims at promoting peace and humanity. Inspired by a powerful protest against Authoritarian Violence, the song is a must-watch for all music and peace lovers.

Click http://vimeo.com/rebelpreacher for $1 (rent) for a musical explosion. You may also visit https://rebelpreacher.com/ for more information.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

