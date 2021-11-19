SecurelyShare wins the DSCI Cyber Security Grand Challenge Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SecurelyShare Software Private Limited announced today that it has been awarded as the winner of the 1st prize in the Cyber Security Grand Challenge Award conducted by MeitY, in association with DSCI.

The announcement was made during the awards ceremony held on November 18, 2021 in New Delhi by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

DSCI Cyber Security Grand Challenge is an initiative to promote Cyber Security Innovation and Entrepreneurship which was conducted in multiple stages. An elite panel of industry expert judges, eminent panellists, technical and business jury reviewed a record high number of submissions to this year's program. The review at each stage involved rigorous evaluation, based on innovation, market potential, engineering and functionalities. SecurelyShare was selected for the top honor, signifying the weight of SecurelyShare's innovations & technology and value for the Data Privacy market.



"With the PDP bill expected to become a law, every organization will have to gear up for the requirements and additional responsibilities of handling the data as per the privacy laws. The Grand Challenge award is a big validation of our bigger vision which goes beyond this competition. With our patented platform, we want to help organizations with all the critical tools, technologies well ahead of the PDP bill becoming a law. Research shows that organizations who take Data Privacy very seriously and demonstrate to their customers, can actually demand higher premium for their products/services and create better brand loyalty," said Prakash Baskaran, Founder and CEO of SecurelyShare.

"As a Deep Tech company based out of India, we are also very excited about some of the ground breaking new innovations at SecurelyShare. We are getting ready to use fonts to deliver data security and data privacy, which is first of its kind. This new approach eliminates the user adoption issues and provides tremendous ease of use, even for non-technical users. Using fonts to deliver data security also brings in additional opportunities to address new use cases & removes many of the current limitations with existing solutions in the market. This technology will be at the core of our next set of new product rollouts," Prakash continued.

Detailed information about the DSCI Cyber Security Grand Challenge at https://www.dsci.in/content/cyber-security-grand-challenge.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

