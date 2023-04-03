SecureNow introduces paperless medical cover for companies, a new frontier in employee benefits and retention.

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/PNN): The importance of health insurance has shot up in recent years. However, the current healthcare plans, including for companies, involves a great deal of paperwork that is cumbersome for applicants and also environmentally unfriendly.

SecureNow, an insurtech company, now offers paperless group health insurance plans. These plans use advanced technology tools at no extra cost and eliminate the need for tedious paperwork. "Our group health insurance policy is a breakthrough as an organization can cover its employees and organization for cutting-edge group health plans," says Abhishek Bondia, co-founder of SecureNow.

SecureNow's group health plan is paperless, at all stages. Right from placement of the insurance, to issuance of medical cards, endorsements as employees leave or join, tracking of client deposits with the insurer, and claims intimation and handling. This is a major step forward in delivery of group health.

SecureNow offers a comprehensive range of benefits for its group health insurance policies. The company has developed a highly convenient portal that provides the best options from leading insurers. The entire process of searching, buying, and tracking policies is smooth and paperless, making it an effortless experience for clients.

An additional benefit of SecureNow's group health insurance policy is that it is customizable to fit an organization's budget and requirements. The policy covers employees and their dependents, and clients can easily reach out to SecureNow through digital channels, such as call, video conferencing, or in-person meetings.



Another essential feature of SecureNow's policies is the EDC tool, which enables easy and efficient collection of employee data. Payment for purchasing policies is simple and secure, with the option to use a secure online payment gateway or NEFT.

SecureNow provides e-cards to all employees, giving them access to the SecureNow app, which offers complete transparency for policy details. Clients can seamlessly integrate with their HRMS for adding or deleting employees. The e-claim module allows policyholders to submit health claims and track their status online, with a dedicated claim settlement team ensuring faster processing.

One of the best aspects of SecureNow's policies is that no pre-medical tests or paperwork are required for policy purchase, saving time and costs. The company's Polyclinic feature enables clients to book video consultations with specialist doctors, and the Surgical Care feature allows them to book free consultations with reputed surgeons and make reservations in affiliated hospitals.

Finally, SecureNow's benefit platform offers a trusted dashboard for policy review and management, reimbursement claims, and insurance reminders. This facility provides real-time estimates of Client Deposits (CD) balances and helps to manage all policy-related support queries from a single contact point

SecureNow's paperless group health insurance policies are a faster, more efficient, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional healthcare plans. Clients can easily compare premium quotes, purchase policies, and manage claims through digital channels. With SecureNow, businesses can provide their employees with comprehensive health insurance coverage without the hassle of paperwork and administrative tasks

If you're interested in learning more about our paperless Group Medical Insurance plans, please contact us. Send an email to support@securenow.in or call at 96966 83999. Our executives will assist you and provide more information about our innovative insurance solutions. At SecureNow, we value your feedback and welcome any inquiries or comments you may have.

