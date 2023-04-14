SecureThings.ai launches Cyber Assurance Platform to ensure safer automobiles and modern mobility

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SecureThings.ai, a USA based leading Automotive Cybersecurity product company, launched 'xSecureSquadron', a Cyber Assurance Platform that offers a comprehensive solution that handles compliance, provides multi-layered security, actionable insights, and blazing fast response capabilities.

Preeti Agarwal, CTO, SecureThings.ai, announced the launch of the platform and shared about the product's cyber assurance mission for the vehicle manufacturers. "We're thrilled to announce the launch of the cyber assurance platform by SecureThings.ai. With cybersecurity becoming an increasingly critical dimension of quality for automobiles, our platform offers a comprehensive solution that handles compliance, provides multi-layered security, actionable insights, and blazing fast response capabilities," Preeti said while addressing the stakeholders of automotive cybersecurity during the CAEV Expo 2023.



"At SecureThings.ai, we are excited to be part of the solution and to help the automobile industry continue to offer more advanced automated and connected technologies to their customers. We understand the challenges faced by OEMs and Tier1s when securing hardware, software, and meeting regulatory compliances for modern vehicles. That's why our platform offers a one-stop solution that ensures vehicles are secure from design phases through end-of-life. We believe that compliance requires security-first thinking, and our multi-layered protection umbrella covers protection from remote attacks, in-vehicle network protection, hardware layer protection, and much more. Our secure FOTA solutions protects against advanced cyber attacks both at server and vehicle during over the air update process while our threat intelligence platform uses AI/ML technology to predict and prevent potential threats to the system. With proactive vulnerability scanning and compliance management, we are committed to safeguarding against potential threats and meeting regulatory compliances," added Preeti.

With a strong R&D and Tech team presence in Pune, India, SecureThings.ai is serving customers globally including India, Europe and USA. To learn more about the company's cyber assurance platform and get a first-hand experience of the product with a demo, please contact us on sales@securethings.ai.

