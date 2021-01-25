Seed Group partners with Silicon Valley-based JIFFY.ai to Facilitate Growth of Intelligent Automation Industry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25 (PRNewswire): Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, has partnered with Silicon Valley-based enterprise automation start-up JIFFY.ai to facilitate the latter to expand its business operations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the wider Middle East, and to bring in the best of intelligent automation, along with its AI-based, cloud-native low-code/no-code HyperApp technology to the region.

Under this agreement, Seed Group will enable JIFFY.ai to reach the right audience, find new potential customers, access top decision-makers in government as well as private sectors, and market their products effectively in the region. JIFFY.ai will bring its enterprise process automation platform, its HyperApp technology, and its expertise to the region, contributing to the acceleration of the ongoing tech revolution that the UAE and the region are undergoing.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of Seed Group and The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "JIFFY.ai is a pioneer in the field of enterprise-grade process automation and their cutting-edge products have been recognized globally. We see a huge potential for their services in the UAE and the Middle East, especially when there is an increased focus on automation and digital transformation. We are pleased to have them as a partner and know this association will propel the ongoing tech developments."

The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform empowers organizations to digitize their data and seamlessly integrate built-in automation technologies through HyperApps, which are designed to address the entire automation lifecycle from intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, to natural language processing, business process management workflows, and business analytics. Cloud-native HyperApps deliver an end-to-end process automation experience, while allowing enterprise users to extend and manage the platform, accelerate their innovation and evolve their processes, making operations more time-efficient and cost-effective.

The global RPA industry alone is booming. It is poised to reach USD 1.89 billion this year, seeing an increase of 19.5 percent from 2020, according to Gartner. And according to Markets and Markets, the Intelligent Process Automation market is projected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9 percent from 2018 to 2023.

Babu Sivadasan, Co-Founder and CEO of JIFFY.ai, said, "JIFFY.ai is focused on connecting people, data and systems so that customers can accelerate innovation and business transformation. We are pleased and very much looking forward to our partnership with the Seed Group. The guidance and networking opportunities that Seed Group will provide will have a crucial role in our future growth and success in the region."

JIFFY.ai is a fast-growing tech start-up. In June 2020, it announced that it had raised USD 18 million in series A funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets around the world, the company earlier said.

In addition, through its major equity shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai is committed to sustainable entrepreneurship and seeks to address the professional impacts of automation head-on by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff that may be displaced by automation.

The Seed Group partnership makes JIFFY.ai a part of one of the fastest-growing economies in the world while exploring further opportunities with prospective clients based out of the Middle East, Africa, and Asia regions.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)