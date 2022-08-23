Seed2Plant, an online D2C brand reaches gross revenue of Rs 3 Cr in 2 years; witnesses a 56 per cent YoY growth

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/SRV): Seed2Plant, an online D2C brand, caters to the needs of home gardeners by providing quality gardening supplies PAN India. The company reached its gross revenue of 3 Crores in two years of its existence. It also noted a stellar YoY growth of 56 per cent. Additionally, they are well poised to enjoy a similar growth in the coming fiscal year.

Jeenfer Wilson, Founder of Seed2Plant says, "It has been a rewarding journey with Seed2Plant for the past 2 years. From its humble beginnings, the growth we have reached is really commendable."

He adds, "We are eyeing aggressive expansion, both in customer acquisition and product lines, in the coming months, while maintaining and improving the excellent customer service that we are always known for. On this 2nd year anniversary, we are grateful to our 50k+ customers who have trusted us."

The company will celebrate its successful two-year anniversary on September 16 2022. Along with its multifold growth, the brand is also aligning to its vision of healthy living for all; the company sells products that are safe and organic.

Being a manufacturer of grow bags, they strive to provide top-quality grow bags that last for at least five to seven years. Furthermore, to ensure quality, Seed2Plant provides a five years replacement guarantee on all their grow bags.



All products sold via Seed2Plant are manufactured either by themselves or by reputed manufacturers from India. Every time a customer purchases from Seed2Plant, they are supporting local businesses from India to sustain and build a better and stronger country.

Seed2Plant offers a wide range of products like Desi Seeds, Plant Grow Bags, Spinach Grow Bags, Big Grow Bags, Rectangular Grow Bags, Potting Supplies, Gardening Accessories, Bio Fertilizers, Bio Pesticides, and so on.

In conclusion, the company aims at empowering and encouraging urban households to come a step closer to healthy living by providing them with top-quality as well as affordable garden supplies.

To know more visit https://seed2plant.in/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

