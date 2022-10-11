Sehgals of Xotik Frujus Hire External CEO, Handover the Business to Professionals to accelerate strategic & operational growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/ Xotik Beverages): Mumbai-based beverage brand Xotik Frujus Private Limited (XFPL) is aiming to expand their operations by making highly strategic decisions.

The homegrown brand has hired former FMCG veteran, Anjana Ghosh as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Xotik Frujus and Xotik Aqua Pvt Ltd to bring fresh perspective and cutting-edge approach to the business.

The Sehgals wish to hand over the mantle of operations to a professional team led by Anjana Ghosh to drive strategic growth and market share.

"We recognize the need for change and are willing to invest in the future of the business and its stakeholders. Anjana Ghosh has the right kind of experience with her strong FMCG connect, which can be instrumental in taking our business to new heights. We are confident that she will contribute to our positive growth curve and help us determine new benchmarks of success in the brand expansion and operational domain," said Rajeev Sehgal, Chairman and Founder of XFPL.

Founded in 2007 by Sehgal, Xotik Frujus Private Limited has been run byhim and his three children. XotikXFPL is a proud INDIAN beverage company. It has rapidly grown to mark a presence across the length and breadth of the country. During this journey they have expanded their portfolio from a superhit apple juice-based jeera masala drink to the exotic still fruit drinks, tantalizing sparkling fruit drinks, carbonated fruit-based drinks. The brand recently elevated their visual identity, where Xotik has opted for a youthful and polished design and packaging that sets them apart in the store shelves.



"We want to be a leading Indian beverage company which continues to provide refreshing and innovative products and beverages to delighting our consumers. With a high recall Masala drink like Jeeru in our portfolio, we strive to offer the finest quality Beverages which will serve the very India Ethnic Flavours with a twist of Masala at a reasonable price, bridging the gap and bringing the brand closer to an younger audience," added Sehgal.

XFPL's products have been placed at over 2,30,000+ General Trade outlets, Pan India; and are available across all major modern trade outlets as Big Bazaar, DMart, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Retail, Spencers, Metro Cash n Carry and modern trade chains across India. They are also available across Railway Stations in Central, Western, North Western and South-Central Railway networks and IRCTC. Internationally, their products are available in the US, UK, Middle East, Australia, South Africa and Malawi. Strategic expansion plans are to identify multiple manufacturing Units across West, East, North and South of India with Carbonated and Hot fill lines to penetrate Markets in a big way.

Founded in the first decade of the 21st century (in 2007), premium soda. With certifications as FSSAI, Halal and FDA, Xotik has fully automated factories at over 4 locations across the country. The company has grown by 62 per cent over last 3 years. www.xotik.co.in

