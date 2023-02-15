SELFEX brings disruptive innovation to the courier and cargo industries

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/PNN): SELFEX, India's own international courier service, innovates and disrupts the courier and cargo sectors and have brought numerous exceptional benefits of courier services to the table. They have consistently been a good choice for international courier services arriving from any port in India.

SELFEX is a technology-operations-based startup in the International Logistics (Courier & Cargo) space in India. With its own end-to-end capabilities, the goal is to become the only premier courier brand operating outside of India, propelled by cutting-edge technology to take advantage of market dynamics.

SELFEX provides thousands of small, independent courier and freight businesspersons with a chance to expand with it, as they control most of their business operations, such as finding new clients to get the best pricing possible for global industries from handling reservations for their clients to last-mile delivery.

The smartphone app upholds both transparency and integrity towards the interests of customers' safety. Being technology-based, the app displays all the necessary data regarding details of the shipment as well as its location. All obstacles that would normally be offered by branded networks are eliminated by SELFEX as a self-express network. Pricing in branded networks can soar high, unlike self-network which are practically half as much. Because of this, customers are eager to use this self-network.

In addition to this, SELFEX is concentrating on Tier 1 to Tier 3 small players as it is a huge and untapped network; rather than concentrating on the metropolitans.



Additionally, SELFEX is a worthy substitute for Pick-ups and drop-offs even the most remote places in India, which surely is an advantage.

On top of it all, SELFEX empowers, markets, and trains small courier businesses regarding international couriers all over the world. When it comes to b2b platforms, SELFEX has an unwavering expertise and do not depend on any intermediaries, which is an additional bonus. The company works on promoting small B2B Courier Service providers as well. They also do a KYC (Know Your Customer/Client) for the customers, which protects the logistics partners.

Following all this, SELFEX is looking forward to further enhancing their way of operating to make the segment of courier services even more convenient and accessible. In addition, they wish to achieve their corporate goals and reach previously unimaginable heights of accomplishment under such unparalleled management and guidance.

